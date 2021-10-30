Plainview football turns to defense, strong 2nd half to take down Sulphur

It’s not always the case, but many times the squad with the best defense usually comes out on top in a close and competitive district clash.

That’s what happened Friday night as the Plainview High School football team’s stout defense was the difference maker in a 28-12 victory over Sulphur.

“Defensively, our kids did a great job of continuing to go hit those guys,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “We really did a good job of being physical at the line of scrimmage. Our three linebackers, (Blue Norman, Jeston Gilliam and Caden Pickens), did a good job of making tackles. I was just really proud of the way we were able to come out and play a really physical football game.”

The trio was also just as instrumental on offense by splitting carries in the backfield. However, it was Gilliam who made his presence known on one play in the second quarter — a 55-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Reis Taylor.

“It was a defensive game there for a while, but we got the momentum rolling with that play right there,” Gilliam said of the score. “And we just kept going and stayed on the gas.”

The play call was also well-timed as Plainview leaned on the ground game until the right moment presented itself.

“Jeston runs really well once he gets going,” Price said. “He did a good job right there. It was something we worked on all week at practice. We were just waiting for the opportunity to call the play. Coach Ryan Luhmann called the play at the exact right time, and it worked out perfectly.”

The touchdown accounted for the only score of the first half, but it gave the Indians confidence that they carried over to the second half.

“We always tell the kids, ‘The first drive of the third quarter kind of sets the tone,’” Price said. “We were able to get a stop and then come back on offense and go down and score. By doing that, we gained the momentum and kept it.”

And it was Pickens who found the end zone this time as the senior scampered three yards for a 14-0 lead at the 6:59 mark.

Plainview didn’t let off the gas though, tacking on two more touchdowns before the third quarter ended. Taylor rushed for a 37-yard score and Gilliam punched it in from three yards out to account for the final tally.

“It definitely was a big win,” Gilliam said. “We just need to keep our heads down and go play football in the next game.”

That next contest is a road trip to Pauls Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

With a win and a Lone Grove loss at Sulphur, the Indians (6-3 overall, 5-1 District 3A-2) would clinch a district championship and two home playoff games.

Only time will tell what happens in the final week of the regular season, but Price knows this group stepped up after falling to the Longhorns in Week 7.

“I’m just super proud of our kids,” Price said. “We had a little bit of a ‘neck-up check-up’ after the Lone Grove game. We just had to make sure that we came out and played to our potential and play our best every game.”