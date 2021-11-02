Ardmore, Plainview and Lone Grove football in the hunt for district titles

High school football fans should grab their popcorn because the final week of the regular season will feature plenty of edge-of-your-seat excitement. Several area squads are in the hunt for a district title, so it'll be a fight to the end as the top four in each district earn a trip to the postseason.

District 5A-1

Ardmore is guaranteed to make the playoffs no matter what happens Friday at MacArthur, but the Tigers will be in a better spot with a win. That’s easier said than done though, as they make the long trek to Lawton to face an undefeated opponent.

But that’s why they play the games, as anything can happen under the lights. If Ardmore wins and Noble loses to Capitol Hill, the Tigers would clinch second place and play one home playoff game.

However, there’s also a chance Ardmore can win a district title, but it’s a little more complicated. The Tigers need a victory and a Noble win, while also gaining 20 or more district points on Lawton MacArthur. Ardmore currently trails MacArthur 85-66 in those points.

District 3A-2

Plainview, Sulphur and Lone Grove are tied at 5-1 in district play, but only one squad will finish at the top of the standings once the dust settles Friday night.

The Indians are technically first in the standings with 67 district points, followed by the Bulldogs at 60 and Longhorns at 35. However, OSSAA’s football manual states, “The highest available position in the district standings will go to the team that won over the other in district play.”

That means Plainview needs a win at Pauls Valley and a Lone Grove loss at Sulphur to clinch a district title and a pair of home playoffs games.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns would finish first with a victory as they already beat the Indians earlier this season. Sulphur is also in the mix as a win and a Plainview loss would earn a district championship.

There are plenty of other scenarios in play, but they depend on district points.

District 2A-4

Davis doesn’t have an easy route to the playoffs, but there’s still a chance the Wolves can clinch a spot. If Davis takes down second-place Frederick and Comanche also wins, that would give the Wolves the No. 2 spot in the standings.

However, if Davis and Lindsay tally victories, the Wolves fall to third place. The final scenario has Davis in fourth place if the Wolves and Comanche both lose.

District A-4

This is the simplest situation of them all.

Ringling hosts Elmore City-Pernell on Friday, with the winner earning first place in the district. Both squads enter the matchup at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in district action.