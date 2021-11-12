Ardmore, Plainview, Ringling and Sulphur at home for 1st round of state playoffs

The postseason is finally here and that means it’s do-or-die time for every squad across Oklahoma. Several area high school football teams will feel that pressure, but it’s safe to say the athletes are also experiencing the excitement of playing past week 10.

We’ll soon know which ones step up in crunch time, but for now, here’s a look at what’s on tap for the first round of the state playoffs.

Bishop McGuinness at Ardmore, 7 p.m.

This should be one of the best games in the area as the Tigers face a tough test in their opener. The Irish took third in District 5A-2 at 4-2, but that doesn’t mean they’re a middle-of-the-pack team. The two squads that finished ahead of them are none other than No. 3 ranked Carl Albert and seventh-ranked Guthrie.

And it’s worth mentioning that Bishop McGuinness narrowly lost to both teams by one point in overtime. The Irish will come to Noble Stadium hungry for an upset, but the Tigers aren’t going down without a fight.

Ardmore proved that last week in a one-point win at Lawton MacArthur and that resiliency should go a long way in helping the Tigers advance to the next round.

Lone Grove at Perkins-Tryon, 7 p.m.

The Longhorns won't have an easy path in the playoffs, especially since their opener requires a long bus ride north. However, Lone Grove still has a shot.

All it takes is a glance at last week’s one-point loss at Sulphur to see why, as the Longhorns rallied from a 24-point fourth-quarter deficit to make things interesting.

If the offense catches fire as it did against the Bulldogs, an upset could happen. It’ll take a complete game though, as Perkins-Tryon’s only district setback was at the hands of undefeated and No. 2 ranked Heritage Hall.

Kingfisher at Plainview, 7 p.m.

The benefit of winning a district title is two home games and facing a fourth-place team in the first round. The Indians have both of those advantages on their side, and it should pay dividends down the stretch.

However, Plainview knows it can’t overlook Kingfisher as the Yellowjackets play in the same district as Heritage Hall and Perkins-Tryon. Only time will tell what happens, but the Indians’ high-powered offense and stout defense should give them the edge in this one.

Anadarko at Sulphur, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs may not have won a district title last week, but they can put that in the rearview mirror with a deep playoff run. Their first-round opponent finished third in District 3A-1 at 5-2, with losses coming to Heritage Hall and Perkins-Tryon.

That makes this matchup interesting as Sulphur battled top-ranked teams Tuttle and Washington to start the 2021 campaign. The difficult schedule might be enough to help propel the Bulldogs to a win.

Davis at Community Christian, 7:30 p.m.

It’s no secret that Davis has plenty of playoff tradition. The Wolves proved it again by clinching a trip to the postseason with commanding 34-0 shutout of Frederick in the regular-season finale.

Davis has its hands full in the opener though, as Community Christian finished second in District 21-3 at 6-1. That lone loss was to undefeated Washington.

The Wolves enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak and momentum is always helpful.

Hinton at Ringling, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils know what it takes to win in the postseason, highlighted by a state championship two years ago. Ringling’s run ended in the semifinals a season ago, but that should provide plenty of motivation in 2021.

The first opponent in the way struggled in District A-3 with a record of 2-3, but finished 6-3 overall.

Even with that said, the Blue Devils are tough to beat at home and that should remain the case Friday night.