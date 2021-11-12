Plainview football turning to postseason experience as Kingfisher comes to town

Athletes put in countless hours of hard work preparing for one common goal — a trip to the postseason. However, some squads have more playoff experience than others.

That’s the case for the Plainview High School football team, as the Indians have plenty of knowledge that should pay off when they host Kingfisher at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 in the first round of the Class 3A State Playoffs.

“Last year we won our first-round game with basically the same kids,” said Plainview head coach Joe Price. “… They understand what the playoffs are like. They understand the implications and the preparation that we need to have on a weekly basis, to make sure you’re going from game to game. They understand you can’t get ahead of yourself either. You have to focus on what you’re doing this week.”

Only time will tell what happens, but the Indians have shown what it takes to make a deep postseason run. Plainview proved that two years ago by advancing to the state title game.

However, every season is different and each squad is in a win-or-go-home situation.

“You just have to make sure you focus on the weekly deal — not worry about the home game next week,” Price said. “We’re going to worry about the home game this week. Make sure we take care of business and then we’ll worry about what’s going on after that.”

That mentality will be key as the Indians know they’ll have their hands full.

Kingfisher may have finished third in District 3A-1 at 4-3, but the Yellowjackets battled tough competition. Two of their district losses were at the hands of No. 2 ranked Heritage Hall and seventh-ranked Perkins-Tryon.

“They have a really good tradition at Kingfisher, so their kids are going to be ready to go for the playoffs,” Price said. “Offensively, they have some weapons and good skill kids. A good running back. Their quarterback just got back from injury last week, so I expect him to play better this week.

“Defensively, they have a good scheme that they run,” Price continued. “Their running back plays linebacker. He’s a good football player. They have a couple of safeties that are good downhill run fitters and play well in the passing game. They have a good team on both sides of the ball. We definitely have to be prepared and ready to go.”

Plainview knows how to do that, especially as of late.

The Indians ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak and a lot of that has to do with a high-powered offense and stout defense.

“Any time you’re heading into the playoffs, you want to make sure that you’re playing well, and you have momentum as a group,” Price said. “I feel like our kids are doing that right now. They’re really gelling together and playing really good football.”