Ardmore football's great season ends with loss to Bishop McGuinness

As the old saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.”

That still doesn’t make it any easier, especially when a squad has the talent to make a deep playoff run.

The Ardmore High School football team accomplished a lot this year, but their successful season ended Friday night with a 56-21 loss to Bishop McGuinness in in the first round of the 5A state playoffs at Noble Stadium.

“Bishop McGuinness played in the state championship four of the last five seasons — they’re an incredible group,” said Tigers head coach Josh Newby. “They have a great offensive line, an amazing tailback, a great scheme and they’re well coached. We just didn’t play well tonight. And they did.”

Ardmore couldn’t find an answer for the Irish’s talented offense as they jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back.

The Tigers tallied their first points on CJ Williams’ six-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 14 points with 8:08 remaining in the first half. However, McGuinness responded again before Cal Swanson found Jalen Reed on a 10-yard scoring strike for a 28-14 deficit.

That was as close as the game would get though, as Ardmore didn’t score again until the fourth quarter on another Swanson to Reed touchdown with 5:43 remaining.

Only one of those two Tigers will be back next year, as Reed is among 23 seniors that will move on to the next part of their lives.

“It’s a great group of seniors,” Newby said. “I’m going to struggle when they walk across the graduation stage. It’s been an amazing group. They’ve led Ardmore to a 9-2 record and represented the school really well. Tonight wasn’t just our night, but it’s a super good group. A lot of those seniors have extremely bright futures of playing college football and becoming great students at different universities.”