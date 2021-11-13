Plainview football advances to quarterfinals with win over Kingfisher

It didn’t take long for the Plainview High School football team to find the end zone Friday night — one play to be exact.

In a familiar sight, Indians quarterback Reis Taylor scampered for a long touchdown and that set the tone in a 48-20 win over Kingfisher in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

“It’s been stuff that we schemed up that we get the look that we thought we were going to get most of the time,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said of first-play touchdowns. “The kids have done a good job of building momentum off it.”

That momentum will be crucial as the Indians continue their quest for a state championship. The next opponent in Plainview’s way is Verdigris, which tallied a 41-33 road win over Seminole to advance to the quarterfinals.

“We have another tough one this week,” Price said. “The kids have to get prepared to play again. You’re down to the final eight now, so you’re at the point where everybody is good enough to go win the state championship. You just have to make sure you do your best to get your team prepared and all the kids are doing what they need to do.”

The Indians proved they can do that, especially against tough opponents. The final score might not have shown it, but the Yellowjackets are no pushover in the postseason.

“Kingfisher had won 19 first-round playoff games in a row,” Price said. “They’re a team that obviously has done a good job over the years of preparing, getting ready and having a good team and players. To never have a hiccup in 19 years tells you coach Jeff Myers is a really good coach.”

Price and his coaching staff were just better in this matchup and now Plainview is set for its final home game of 2021 on Friday, Nov. 19 against Verdigris.

The Cardinals finished the regular season 9-1, with their lone loss coming at Berryhill on Oct. 1.