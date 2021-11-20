Plainview football's strong senior class ends playoff run at home

It’s safe to say one of the toughest feelings for any athlete is experiencing a loss in the final game of their career. That’s especially the case if it happens on your home field during the playoffs.

The Plainview High School football team felt that pain Friday night as the 2021 campaign came to an end in a 37-20 setback to Verdigris in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs.

“You just love these kids, all of us coaches do,” said Indians head coach Joe Price. “They have a special place in all of our hearts. You never want to see this for anybody you spend so much time and energy with. Everybody has put in so much blood, sweat and tears over their football careers. You hate to see it end for them. That’s the hard thing — to watch the kids not get what they want.”

Those emotions were on display once the clock hit triple zeros as many Plainview seniors didn’t want to believe their careers were over. The Indians hoped they would be celebrating a state title together on Dec. 3, but Verdigris had other plans.

The Cardinals made the long trek south and used a strong first half to clinch a trip to the semifinals.

“Verdigris is a good football team,” Price said. “They did a good job tonight. Their kids played hard. Hats off to those guys, they’re pretty good.”

Plainview learned that firsthand as Verdigris jumped out to a 23-6 lead until Reis Taylor cut the deficit with a rushing touchdown with 5:25 remaining in the second quarter. Taylor also accounted for the Indians’ other points as he found Morgan Pearson on a 41-yard scoring strike on just the third play from scrimmage.

However, the gap between touchdowns proved to be too much as the Indians couldn’t stop Verdigris from controlling the clock in the second half.

Plainview senior Jeston Gilliam rushed for a third-quarter touchdown to round out the home team’s scoring.

The Indians finished the season at 8-4 and they’ll have a lot to replace with several seniors moving onto the next chapters of their lives.

“Our guys did a good job,” Price said. "We played great opponents all year long. Our guys were able to fight through it. We fought through some adversity with injuries in the middle of the season. The kids were just very resilient and proved they’re a tough bunch of kids.”