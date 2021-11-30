Plainview, Lone Grove football athletes earn All-District 3A-2 honors

It’s safe to say area football athletes put up impressive numbers during the 2021 campaign, especially in District 3A-2. And it’s only fitting that several of those players garnered top All-District 3A-2 honors.

Plainview’s Reis Taylor is the district’s Most Valuable Player, while Madill’s Kendall Robertson is Offensive Player of the Year and Plainview's Caden Pickens is the Defensive Player of the Year.

Taylor was tough to stop during his senior year, throwing for 1,347 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 57% completion rate. The signal caller also rushed for 1,901 yards and 18 scores, with an average of 8.9 yards on 123 carries.

Robertson was just as successful — passing for 1,325 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 611 yards and 10 scores.

Pickens dominated from his linebacker position with 211 tackles, 11 stops for a loss and two sacks. The senior also tallied two interceptions and six pass break ups.

Meanwhile, Sulphur’s Braxtyn Sanford is Offensive Lineman of the Year and Plainview’s Lane Johnson joins Sulphur’s Cole Gentry as co-Defensive Linemen of the Year.

Johnson finished with 90 total tackles on defense, five sacks and 10 stops for a loss.

Lone Grove’s Jordan Mosley earned Defensive Back of the Year honors, while Plainview’s Jeston Gilliam and Sulphur’s Brayden Standifer are co-Linebackers of the Year.

Mosley paced the Longhorns defense with 60 tackles and two interceptions, while Gilliam was a force with 135 total tackles, 11 stops for a loss, two sacks and one defensive touchdown.

Switching gears to offense, Lone Grove’s JJ Miller and Madill’s Nick Northcutt are co-Receivers of the Year.

Miller finished with 327 receiving yards and three scores, while averaging 25.01 yards on 13 receptions. He also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on just two carries.

Northcutt hauled in 31 receptions for 411 yards and six scores.

Sulphur’s Mace Mobley is Special Teams Player of the Year and Plainview’s Joe Price is Coach of the Year.

The All-District 3A-2 first-team offense includes Sulphur’s Reese Ratchford at quarterback, Lone Grove’s Shawn Johnson at running back, Dickson’s Cooper Shelly at receiver and Sulphur’s Brandon Lloyd at tight end.

Offensive line selections are Dickson’s Jack Jones, Lone Grove’s Evan Copeland, Madill’s Jorge Martinez, Plainview’s Kaden Williams and Sulphur’s Conner Gober.

The first-team defense features Lone Grove’s Adrian Becker, Plainview’s Blue Norman, Madill’s Tito Gomez and Sulphur’s Brant Flood at linebacker, while the defensive line includes Plainview’s Tyler Owen and Dax Price along with Sulphur’s Brex Flood.

Defensive backs are Dickson’s Carson Pettifer, Lone Grove’s Robert Buenting, Plainview’s Carter Hamilton and Madill’s Zeke Fuentes.

Honorable Mention selections include Dickson’s Tanner Stewart, Johnny Smith, Tike Tippett, Tyler Watson and Luke Bodkins.

Lone Grove has Eyan Moody, Derek Cox, Braiden Bailey and Blayde Wilkerson, while Madill’s honorees are Danny Lima and Cornelius Smith.

Plainview honorees include Braeden Stevenson and Jaxon Shirley along with Sulphur’s Gage Graham and Gage Watson.