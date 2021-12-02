Ardmore football's Jalen Reed, Dakaree Scott highlight All-District 5A-1 honorees

The Ardmore High School football team didn't disappoint during the 2021 regular season. The Tigers rattled off eight straight wins and capped the year with a victory over District 5A-1 champion MacArthur.

That success didn’t go unnoticed, as several Ardmore athletes earned All-District 5A honors, highlighted by Dakaree Scott as Defensive Back of the Year and Jalen Reed as Co-Receiver of the Year.

Scott was a force on both sides of the ball, but his defensive numbers are impressive. He tallied 39 tackles, seven interceptions and six pass breakups. Offensively, he finished with 44 catches for 595 yards and eight scores.

Meanwhile, Reed was tough to stop as he hauled in 44 catches for 762 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The All-District 5A-1 offense includes Antone Scallion at running back, Evan Smith and Jackson Hedger and at receiver/tight end and Parker Blankenship at lineman.

Scallion carried the ball 109 times for 598 yards and nine scores to lead the rushing attack.

Jackson Hedger finished with 35 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns, while Smith hauled in 11 catches for 199 yards and seven scores. He also rushed for 506 yards on 34 carries.

The All-District 5A-1 defense features Andrew Mendoza at linebacker, Quentin Sheppeard at tackle along with Ethan Moen and Ricky Smith in the secondary.

Mendoza notched 98 total tackles, highlighted by 58 solo stops. He also recovered three fumbles and tallied two pass breakups.

Moen racked up 96 total tackles, including 51 solo stops, along with a sack and three pass breakups, while Ricky Smith notched 34 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Honorable Mention selections include Riley Cox (offensive line) along with Gavin Hobbs and Brandon Allen on the defensive line.