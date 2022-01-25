Lone Grove's Mosley, Plainview's Pickens, Ringling's Johnson named to All-State football team

It’s safe to say the 2021 high school football season didn’t disappoint as area athletes put up impressive numbers to help propel their squads to success.

That didn’t go unnoticed, as numerous players were selected to the 2022 All-State football team, including Lone Grove’s Jordan Mosley, Plainview’s Caden Pickens and Ringling's Brayden Johnson.

Mosley played a key role for the Longhorns at defensive back with 60 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Pickens was unstoppable at linebacker for the Indians. The senior racked up 211 total tackles, two sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s stellar play helped lead the Blue Devils to the Class A State Championship game. He was a force at linebacker, finishing with 180 total tackles, three sacks, 19 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

The trio will join Sulphur offensive lineman Braxtyn Sanford in Tulsa for the All-State game at 7 p.m. Friday, July 29. Game site is to be determined.

Oklahoma Coaches Association announces 2022 All-State football selections

The four area athletes aren't the only ones honored though, as several others were named to the 2022 All-Star football teams.

Ardmore’s Jackson Hedger and Jalen Reed were selected to the Class 5A West offense.

Hedger hauled in 35 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns as a tight end, while Reed finished with 44 catches for 762 yards and 11 scores at wide receiver.

Switching gears to Class 3A, Plainview’s Jeston Gilliam joins Pickens and Mosley on the West defense along with Sulphur’s Brant Flood and Mace Mobly.

Gilliam was selected at linebacker where he tallied 135 total tackles, two sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Class 3A West offense features Plainview’s Reis Taylor and Sanford.

Taylor put up impressive numbers at quarterback as he passed for 1,347 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,091 yards and another 18 scores.

A trio of Davis athletes were selected to the Class 2A teams, including Cody Caraway as defensive back along with offensive linemen Levi Baxter and Kavan Bolding.

And last, but not least is the Class A honorees.

Johnson joins teammate Julius Koons on the West defense along with Healdton’s Easton Tolliver.

Koons was named as linebacker and finished his senior year with 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

Tolliver, a defensive lineman, tallied 75 tackles, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Ringling’s Coltin Fincher rounds out the honorees at running back for the West offense. He carried the ball 80 times for 640 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also hauling in four catches for 76 yards and two scores.