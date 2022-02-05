Madill's Kendall Robertson signs at SNU to join older brother Asa

There’s nothing quite like a bond between brothers. No matter what happens in life, the special relationship will always be there.

You don’t have to tell that to Madill’s Kendall Robertson though, as he will join older brother Asa at Southern Nazarene University.

“It will be exciting,” Kendall told madillok.com about joining his brother at SNU. “It will be a lot of fun.”

That fun should also feature plenty of passes from Kendall to Asa, who’s a receiver for the Storm. Kendall proved he has the arm to excel at the next level, too.

He passed for 1,325 yards along with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions during his senior campaign. That’s not all he can do though, as he also rushed 76 times for 611 yards and 10 scores.

“SNU is getting a great athlete in Kendall Robertson, but as great of an athlete as Kendall is, he is an even better person,” Wildcats head coach Chad Speer told madillok.com. “He works extremely hard, is a great leader and has the highest character. I couldn’t be more happy for Kendall to continue his career at the next level at SNU. He has an extremely bright future ahead of him in whatever he chooses to do in life.”