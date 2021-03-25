Local girls golf teams compete at Lake Murray Golf Course

The conditions weren’t ideal following an overnight storm, but 12 squads duked it out Thursday at Lake Murray Golf Course with Marlow walking away with a team championship.

Individually, Sulphur’s Owen West finished second with a 106, followed by Dickson’s Kya Lamb in fourth at 108, Ardmore’s Kaylyn Thompson in eighth with a 114 and Lone Grove’s Alli Townley in ninth at 116.

Dickson’s Jaden Cox tied for 10th with a 119 and teammate Madison Scruggs shot a 135.

Reese Peters notched a 123 for the Lady Tigers, while Davis had a trio of golfers shoot in the lower 100s. Alexis Davis led the way with a 122, followed by Presley Smith with a 125 and Elizabeth Adams with a 130.

Sulphur rounded out the local golfers as Jenna Farrell tallied a 123, Peyton Brinson shot a 136 and Paige Kirby finished at 137.