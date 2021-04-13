Turner girls golf holds off Durant to win Lone Grove Invitational

It’s safe to say the Turner High School girls golf team wasn't expected to walk away with a championship on Monday during the Lone Grove Invitational at Lake Murray Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, but they had their work cut out for them against Durant — the top squad in Class 5A. But when the dust settled, Turner held off the Lady Lions by 11 strokes to win the invite with a team score of 368.

Josey Cavitt led the Lady Falcons with a 77 to take first place, followed by Jaci Hartman in fourth (83) and Braylee Foster in 10th at 101. Hope Hill shot 107 and Isabella Dobson followed at 108.

Individually, Turner’s Megan Wiles finished ninth at 99. Lone Grove’s Allie Townley shot 107, while Wilson's Mckinzee Gunter followed at 121.

Madill, meanwhile, finished at 486 as a team, led by Belen Moreno and Abby Zang at 118. Kellonie Lowe shot 121, while Samanta Salinas and Joelen Williams finished with a 129.