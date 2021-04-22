Plainview girls, Lone Grove boys win Lake Country Conference Golf Tournament

It’s tough to stop a squad that has an off day and still takes first place by more than 100 strokes.

That was the case Wednesday as the Plainview High School girls golf team cruised to a title during the Lake Country Conference Tournament at Lakeview Golf Course.

“The girls are capable of shooting really low and even on their bad days, they’re still competing for first place,” said Lady Indians head coach Taylor Howard. “It’s just fun to watch them because they’re capable of breaking records.”

Plainview finished with 321 to easily hold off Tishomingo, which shot 440 for second. Dickson was third at 442.

Lady Indians senior Reagan Chaney shot a 3-under 69 to take first place, while teammate Lindyn Ross was second at 79.

Dickson’s Parker Garrett and Plainview’s Carrie Hutchings tied for fourth at 85, while the Lady Indians duo of Jessica Zimmerman (88) and Skye Vaca (92) took sixth and seventh, respectively.

Plainview’s Jalee Sampley was eighth at 98, followed by Dickson’s Kya Lamb in ninth and Lone Grove’s Alli Townley in 10th.

Sulphur’s Owen West shot 107, while Jenna Farrell finished at 109 and Paige Kirby notched 112.

Madill’s Abby Zang shot 109, followed by Kellanie Lowe at 110 and Belen Moreno at 112.

Dickson, Lone Grove and Plainview are back in action at 3A Regionals on Tuesday, April 27 at Lake Murray Golf Course.

BOYS LCC TOURNEY

At Lakeview Golf Course, the Lone Grove High School boys golf team notched another first-place finish on Wednesday at the Lake Country Conference Tournament. The Longhorns have won six of their seven tourneys in the 2021 season.

“Hopefully we keep it rolling because now we go to qualifiers and then we have regionals and state,” said Lone Grove head coach Tim Reeder. “We want to keep going.”

The Longhorns finished at 332 to win the title, followed by Tishomingo in second at 336, Comanche in third at 355 and Plainview in fourth at 356.

Lone Grove freshman Brody Newton led all finishers with a 79 to take first.

“Playing against seniors is pretty tough,” Newton said. “I could have shot better, but I’m just glad I won.”

Meanwhile, Lone Grove’s Bliss Newton was fourth at 82, followed by Plainview’s Carson Allen in a tie for sixth at 84 and Lone Grove’s Jaxon McClennahan in eighth at 85.

Tyler Eaves rounded out the Longhorns’ finishers with an 86.

Plainview’s Alistar Ross and Nick Owen each shot 89, while Jayce Martin finished at 94.

Sulphur’s Ashton Billings led the Bulldogs at 90, followed by Jackson Boles at 93 and TJ Todd at 94.

Madill’s Greg Padgett shot 96, while teammate Brylan James shot 97 and Ian Zang finished at 99.

Dickson, Lone Grove and Plainview are back in action Monday, April 26 for a 3A Qualifier at Lake Murray.

2A GIRLS QUALIFIER

The Turner High School girls golf team won the OSSAA Qualifier on Wednesday at Falconhead Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons battled cold and windy conditions, but still shot 340 to cruise to first by a large margin.

Jaci Hartman led Turner at 76 for first place, followed by Josey Cavitt in second at 79 and Isabella Dobson in a tie for third at 91. Braylee Foster shot 94 for fifth and Hope Hill was seventh at 100.

The Lady Falcons advance to Class 2A Regionals on Tuesday at Turkey Creek Golf Course in Hennessey, Oklahoma.