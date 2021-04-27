Roundup: Plainview, Dickson girls clinch a trip to 3A State Golf Championship

Reagan Chaney is no stranger to success, but she had never accomplished what she did over the past 10 days. The Plainview High School senior tallied three straight sub-par rounds, highlighted by a 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday to take first during a 3A Regional at Lake Murray Golf Course.

“It’s nice shooting three rounds under par, but I’m just trying to improve on that and makes sure I continue shooting under par,” Chaney said. “I’m excited and ready to keep moving forward.”

Chaney tallied a 7-under 64 on Sunday, April 18 during a practice round at Lakeview Golf Course to set the ladies course record. She followed it up Wednesday, April 21 with a 2-under 69 during the Lake Country Conference Tournament before shooting 70 on Tuesday.

Chaney looks to continue that successful run at the 3A State Championship, but she'll also be joined by her teammates on May 5-6 at Westwood Golf Course in Norman.

Plainview’s Lindyn Ross clinched a trip to state by shooting 74 for third place on Tuesday, while teammate Carrie Hutchings was fourth at 82. Jessica Zimmerman followed at 95 and Jalee Sampley shot 96.

That group will try to lead the Lady Indians to their fourth title in five seasons, which could have been a quest for five straight championships if not for COVID-19.

Chaney is also vying for another individual crown after running away from the field in 2019 with a 6-under 136.

“I’m definitely trying to defend that this year,” Chaney said. “I just need to keep working on the things that I’m struggling with and everything else will fall into place from there.”

Meanwhile, Dickson’s Parker Garrett, Kya Lamb, Jaden Cox, Emma Bean and Madison Scruggs also earned a spot at state. Garrett led the way Tuesday with an 85 and Lamb shot 97.

“This is the fifth year in a row we’ve made it as a team, excluding last year (because of COVID),” said Lady Comets head coach Justin Shaw. “It’s becoming quite a trend and a tradition to continue to go to state. This year was a little harder. I knew we were going to have to work for it, but the girls have come through and we made it. We’re there.”

Dickson shouldn’t have any issue keeping its streak alive either, as most of the squad is underclassmen.

That’s not the case for the Lady Indians though, as they have four seniors nearing the end of their journey.

“I wish I could have these girls for several more years,” Howard said. “We always go eat the night before we leave for state and I think that’s where it’s going to set in that this is their last year. I just told them the other day, ‘Enjoy every moment of it.’ Hopefully we’ll end it with another state title.”

BOYS GOLF

At Lake Murray Golf Course, the Lone Grove and Plainview high school golf teams took care of business on Monday by qualifying for 3A Regionals.

Brody Newton led the Longhorns at 81, followed by Bliss Newton at 86, Jaxon McClennahan at 89 and Tyler Eaves at 98.

Plainview’s Carson Allen shot 82, while Nick Owen finished at 100 and Alistair Ross added a 101. Jayce Martin tallied 104 and Cash Sullivan shot 119.

Both squads are back in action Monday, May 3 for regional action at Purcell.