Plainview girls golf team wins 4th straight state title

NORMAN — It’s not very often that a squad wins back-to-back state titles and it’s even rarer to tally four straight championships.

The Plainview High School girls golf team proved it can be done though, as the Lady Indians held off Oklahoma Christian School by 10 strokes to win the Class 3A State Championship at Westwood Park in Norman.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have won three times as team,” said Plainview senior Reagan Chaney. “Individually, things didn’t work out the way I planned, but I played the best I could today.”

Chaney and the other three seniors weren’t part of the first championship, but now have three titles together. And it was a storybook ending to their careers as three of them finished in the top 10.

Chaney led the way with a third-place finish at 143, followed by Lindyn Ross in fourth (149) and Carrie Hutchings in a tie for sixth at 156. Meanwhile, Jalee Sampley finished at 184 and Jessica Zimmerman notched a 188.

“They’re emotional, just because it’s the end of their high school careers,” said Lady Indians coach Taylor Howard. “It kind of sets in at that point, but we finished on a high note and they’ll always remember that. It’s something they can be proud of for the rest of their lives.”

Those emotions hit Chaney once she finished her round, but her teammates made sure to welcome her with hugs.

“I’m definitely sad it’s over,” Chaney said. “I’ve enjoyed all of my experiences being at Plainview with my friends. I’m really grateful for all that we’ve accomplished. It’s truly been a blessing.”

It was also the end of the road for Dickson’s Parker Garrett as the senior finished 10th at 162. The Lady Comets also had Kya Lamb tally a 183 and Jaden Cox finished at 222.

“It’s not exactly what I hoped for, but I can only get better from here,” Garrett said. “I just know what I need to work on and there are some things I need to improve. Not only in my physical game, but my mental game. I’ll take it for what it is. It’s been very, very tough, especially with COVID last year and not getting to have a season at all. But I’ll say being able to place at state is a pretty big deal.”

And luckily Garrett’s golfing career isn’t over yet. She will continue playing at Sterling College in Kansas, but knows her time at Dickson helped pave the way.

“It’s definitely really weird to think that I won’t get to be playing with some of these very incredible people next year,” Garrett said. “I just have to thank all the teammates I had for pushing me and making me the person I am today.”