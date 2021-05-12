Roundup: Lone Grove boys golf finishes 4th at state; Turner's O'Dell takes 9th

The Lone Grove High School boys golf team capped the 2021 season on Tuesday with a fourth-place finish during the Class 4A State Championship at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.

The Longhorns tallied a three-round total of 1000 for fourth, with 326 being their best round.

Bliss Newton was the top Lone Grove finisher with a 236, while Tyler Eaves tallied a 249 and Brody Newton added a 251. Jaxon McClennahan rounded out the scorers with a 264.

Class 2A

Luke O’Dell concluded his career with the Turner High School boys golf team with a top-10 finish during the Class 2A State Championship at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

The senior tallied a three-round score of 228 to take ninth place, with 71 being his best score in the opening round.

Class 5A

The Ardmore High School boys golf team tallied a three-round total of 1,131 during the Class 5A State Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa.

Ethan Moen and Prenav Dahya paced the Tigers as they each shot 274, followed by Ramsey Ward at 276, Matthew Sheehy at 307 and Jackson Hurt at 367.