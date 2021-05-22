Plainview's Chaney, Ross join Dickson's Garrett and Turner's O'Dell on all-state golf teams

Most of the area high school seniors already played their final rounds of golf during the state championship earlier this month, but a group of four athletes get one last opportunity to shine.

Plainview’s Reagan Chaney and Lindyn Ross along with Dickson’s Parker Garrett were named to the 2021 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Girls West Golf team, while Turner’s Luke O’Dell was selected to the West Boys squad.

The group will travel to Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa for competition at 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 26.

Chaney was the top area finisher during the Class 3A State Championship as she notched a two-day total of 143 for third place, followed by Ross in fourth (149) and Garrett in 10th at 162.

Meanwhile, O’Dell tallied a three-round score of 228 to take ninth place during the Class 2A State Championship.

All four will continue their careers at the next level. Chaney signed at Oklahoma City University, while Ross will play at Oklahoma Baptist and Garrett is headed to Sterling College in Kansas.

O’Dell rounds out the group as he’s taking his talents to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.