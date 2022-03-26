Dickson's Lamb, Plainview's Sampley, Herron finish in top 10 at Dickson Invitational

It was a chilly Thursday morning for numerous high school girls golf teams, but the conditions improved later in the day during the Dickson Invitational at Lake Murray Golf Course.

Dickson’s Kya Lamb and Plainview's Jalee Sampley highlighted the local finishers with 98s to tie for seventh.

Meanwhile, Plainview’s Brooke Herron placed 10th with a 99 to help the Lady Indians take third as a team with a 408. Plainview fell one stroke short of second as Marlow notched a 407 and Ada won it all at 383.

Other Lady Indian golfers included Skye Vaca with a 102, Shelby Garland at 109 and Lizzy Morton with a 122. Livi Hobbs added a 124 and Macy Del Torto notched a 126.

Kaylyn Thompson led Ardmore at 105, while Reese Peter tallied a 110, Avah Ortiz Harrill scored 116 and Kamryn Tow notched a 120. Lady Tigers Annelise Thompson and Alicyn Bell rounded out the group with 124s.

Lone Grove’s Emily Lee shot a 102 to lead the Lady Horns, followed by Gracy Twyford at 104, Miranda Lee with a 106, Alli Townley at 110 and Gracie Rutledge with a 129.

Kellanie Lowe led Madill with a 100 and Abby Zang added a 108.

Dickson’s Madison Scruggs tallied a 121 to round out the top local finishers.

Ardmore, Dickson, Lone Grove, Turner and Wilson will compete Monday, March 28 during the Ardmore Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course.