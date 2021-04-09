Ardmore boys soccer beats Duncan for win No. 10

ARDMORE — Sometimes no matter how much a squad tries, the ball doesn’t find the back of the net. The Ardmore High School boys soccer team experienced that issue for a majority of Thursday night before a pair of second-half goals clinched a 2-0 victory over Duncan.

“We play 80 minutes and play to the full capability of what we can do,” said Tigers head coach John Connor. “Our biggest thing is, the goals are going to come. And that’s what I always say, ‘One way or another, they’re going to come.’ So if we keep trying, they’ll come. And it’s shown that they do.”

Ardmore’s Rudy Vargas proved that as the sophomore found a hole in the defense to give his team a 1-0 lead with 27:51 remaining in the second half.

That wasn’t enough for the Tigers though, as Robby Musgrove put the match away as he scored off an assist from Vargas with 15 minutes on the clock.

“It could have been better, but a win is a win,” Musgrove said. “I could have finished on some opportunities and I feel like I could have played better. But at least I got the goal in the end. It’s a good win overall.”

Ardmore (10-2 overall, 3-1 District 5A-2) is idle until it makes a road trip to Eisenhower (6-2, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19. The Tigers were scheduled to face Western Heights on Friday, April 16, but they’ll receive the win via forfeit.