Pair of sophomores leads Ardmore girls soccer past Duncan

ARDMORE — The final home match of the season is a good opportunity for seniors to step up, but it was a pair of underclassmen who stole the show Thursday as the Ardmore High School girls soccer team cruised to a 4-1 victory over Duncan.

“It was nice,” said Lady Tigers head coach John Connor. “I know the girls are happy with it. It’s just nice to get a win and it’s a beautiful day here today as well. So even better.”

Ardmore sophomore Madison Chavez finished with three goals to lead the offense, while classmate Talia Martinez added a goal and an assist.

“Madison Chavez is a great player,” Connor said. “She’s scored the most goals on the team. She’ll probably go on and play in college after her senior year, for sure.”

The Lady Tigers led 3-0 at halftime and the score remained that way until Chavez found the back of the net on a pass from Martinez with 33:17 remaining in the game.

Duncan had a number of opportunities to inch closer, but Lady Tigers goalkeeper Makayla Kirkland made sure the Lady Demons didn’t score until six minutes remaining.

“Makayla had some good saves,” Connor said. “She plays well. She’s a dedicated girl —does well in class and very good out of school. And she’s good on the field. We enjoy having her out here.”

Ardmore (6-5 overall, 2-2 District 5A-2) was scheduled to host Western Heights on Friday, April 16, but that contest will be a forfeit victory. Up next for the Lady Tigers is a trip to Eisenhower at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19.