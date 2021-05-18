Ardmore's Lowe, Lopez and Mason garner all-state soccer honors

The Ardmore High School girls and boys soccer teams each reached great heights during the 2021 season thanks in part to a strong senior class.

And three of those athletes added another accomplishment to their list as Avery Lowe, Juan Lopez and John Mason were named to the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All-State soccer teams.

“It's a great achievement for them, the program and Ardmore High School,” said Tigers and Lady Tigers head coach John Connor. “Hard work gets rewarded and we have proved that all year.”

Lowe is the first female in program history to earn all-state accolades, while Lopez and Mason join previous honorees.

Lopez led the Tigers in scoring, highlighted by a pair of goals in a 2-0 victory over Capitol Hill in the first round of the Class 5A State Tournament.

Mason was just as instrumental for Ardmore’s defense and also tallied four goals and six assists during the regular season.

The duo helped lead the Tigers to a 13-4 overall record and a 5-2 mark in District 5A-2.

Meanwhile, Lowe played an important defender role for the Lady Tigers and notched 14 assists and one goal in her final year on the pitch.

Her successful campaign helped Ardmore finish 10-6 overall and 5-2 in district action.

The Class 5A All-State match is scheduled for Friday, June 11, with the girls playing at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 8 p.m. Both matches will be at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.