Ardmore girls soccer aims for stability under 1st-year coach Delaney Priddy

Coaching changes happen all the time, especially with an abundance of open positions each season. However, a constant revolving door of new leadership doesn’t help a program develop.

Delaney Priddy knows that and the first-year Ardmore High School girls soccer coach wants to provide a solid foundation for the Lady Tigers.

“I feel like the girls need some stability and they need some culture built here,” Priddy said. “So I hope to stay around and help them get that structure because they need that, for sure.”

However, Priddy won’t have to go through a difficult rebuild as Ardmore has an abundance of upperclassmen — nine seniors and four juniors.

That has the Lady Tigers hungry to make a return trip to the postseason, but Priddy is making sure they focus on fundamentals.

“Making it back to the playoffs is the goal, for sure,” she said. “But more or less, we’re going to learn each day. So in every practice and every game, we’re going to be learning something new. In (Thursday’s) game (against Madill), it was just working on our passing. And I think they did that just fine. It’s just about learning something new and getting better at something. That way if we do get to the playoffs, we can go even further next year.”

That conservative approach is understandable during Priddy’s first season, but it’s safe to say Ardmore has the talent to make a deep run in 2022. The Lady Tigers look to do so with the help of Madison Chavez after she led the team with 29 goals and five assists a year ago.

Chavez could even surpass that total during her junior campaign, as she finished with four goals in a 6-2 win over Madill.

“It takes Madison a minute to get warmed up, but once she finds it, there’s no stopping her,” Priddy said. “She’s one of the best on the team. She’s only going to go up from here.”

Chavez isn’t the only one who can score though, as fellow classmate Talia Martinez found the back of the net twice against the Lady Wildcats. The two make a formidable pair that should help Ardmore down the stretch.

“Scoring is a big strength, but these girls have a lot of fight and a lot of heart,” Priddy said. “And they can pass the ball as well. They have really good foot skills on top of scoring goals, which is going to get us lots of places. We’re obviously still going to work on that because it’s part of that learning process, but we’ll get far with those two strengths.”