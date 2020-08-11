Softball: Lady Horns open season with win over Kingston

It was as good of a start as the Lone Grove High School softball team could have asked for Monday in its season opener at Glenn Wendt Field. The Lady Horns scored a run in every frame and easily dispatched Kingston 11-3 in five innings.

“We came out and hit the ball and ran the bases really well,” said Lone Grove head coach Jimmy Miller. “Emmy (Guthrie) pitched really well as usual. It’s a fun group – they play the game hard, they play it right and they played pretty well today. They had a few little bumps defensively, but we’ll get those fixed and ironed out down the road. But it was pretty good outing for us.”

Guthrie had a solid outing in the circle, allowing two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort. The Lady Horns backed up Guthrie at the plate with 13 base hits and nine RBIs.

Logan Ketchum led the way with a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon, highlighted by two RBIs.

Chloe Yeatts added a pair of doubles and four RBIs, while Malea McMurtrey also finished with two hits, including a triple. Lexi Meadows and Noa Dodson rounded out the top performers with two hits apiece.

“I’ll absolutely take that for the first game out of the box,” Miller said.

Lone Grove travels to Madill at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a district doubleheader.

Meanwhile in other area action, Wilson split a pair of season-opening games by cruising to an 18-6 victory over Big Pasture after losing a close one to Waurika 3-2.

Ally Powell picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Eagles as she struck out seven. Austyn Gray went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Kendra Wright added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs.

Kalyn Forsythe finished with a triple and drove in three runs and also finished with two hits against Waurika.

Wilson returns home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a contest with Temple.