Softball roundup: Lady Tigers fall to El Reno in opener

Beau Bearden

bbearden@Gannett.com

The start of a new season can sometimes be tough for a squad when there are first-game jitters. That was the case Tuesday as the Ardmore High School softball team fell into an early hole and couldn’t dig itself out in a 12-1 loss to El Reno at AHS.

“I’m proud of the girls because we didn’t give up,” said Lady Tigers head coach Lee Mays. “It’s a process. We have a lot of growing to do. We had our four hole (Kenya Palmer) go down with an injury and we had another kid (Mya Harris) step up. When we were down late, honestly we could have gave up, but we kept battling and we kept grinding. … We know it’s a long season and we’re just hoping that we just continue to make little strides in the right direction. And keep it positive.”

Ardmore could have been sent home early in five innings, but it found a late spark to score a run and continue the game for seven frames.

And it was Jacy Johnson who drove in the lone run for the Lady Tigers as she laced an RBI single to score Savannah Marris in the bottom of the fifth.

The next best opportunity to plate a run came in the bottom of the seventh when Bo Molina connected on a hit and it looked as if Ardmore would score only to have a Lady Tiger runner get called out in between third and home.

“Coaches make mistakes – it happens,” Mays said. “It’s early in the season and we’re going to grow. I told the kids that we’re all going to get better. The coaching staff believes in you guys and the fans believe. We’re just going to have to keep grinding, keep working hard and good things will happen.”

The Lady Tigers (0-1) travel to Lexington at 5 p.m. Thursday before returning home at 5 p.m. Friday to host Dickson (2-0)

Plainview 10, Marlow 2

At Plainview, the Lady Indians kept it rolling Tuesday with their second straight win and they did so in grand fashion with a 10-2 decision over Marlow.

Riley Lee went 2-for-3 with a run batted in, while Brooklyn Stricker also finished with two hits and added two RBIs. Brooklyn Charnock rounded out the top performers with a two-run homer.

Charnock also picked up the win in the circle after striking out four and walking one in five innings of work.

Plainview kicked off its season Monday with a 4-1 victory at Turner. The Lady Indians racked up eight hits, with six of those coming from the top three hitters in the lineup – Lee, Lexi Hackney and Taryn Martin.

Charnock had another great outing with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

Dickson 8, Ringling 1

At Dickson, the Lady Comets found a spark on offense for the second straight game Tuesday as they cruised to an 8-1 victory over Ringling.

Makenna Day led Dickson with a 3-for-5 afternoon and drove in two runs, while Lacie Winchester added two hits and two RBIs.

Shelby Beard, Alyssa Warren and Kayden Barton also finished with two hits apiece.

Beard picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.

The Lady Comets opened their season Monday with a 17-2 win over Marietta.

Emily Nogueria went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, while Warren and Kourtney Clark added two hits apiece. Day rounded out the top performers as she drove in three runs.

Shelby Beard struck out eight in the circle.

The Lady Comets (2-0) travel to Kingston at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wilson 9, Temple 1

At Wilson, the Lady Eagles gave their home crowd a good show Tuesday as they flew past Temple 9-1.

Ally Powell struck out 11 and allowed one earned run to pick up the win. Kalyn Forsythe finished with two hits, including a triple and three RBIs, while Kendall Sloan added two hits and two drove in two runs.

Maci Gunter connected on an RBI double and scored two runs and Kinzee Gunter rounded out the top performers with a two-run homer.

Wilson (2-1) travels to the Tishomingo Tournament Thursday through Saturday before returning home to host Ryan at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Sulphur 9, Byng 1

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning Monday and that was all it took in a 9-1 victory over Byng.

Kinlee Duck, Ally Dixon and Shallen Mershon each finished with two hits, while Harley Beesley drove in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Beesley also picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks in a complete-game effort.

Sulphur (1-0) is at the Byng Tournament starting Thursday and then travels to Davis at 5 p.m. Monday.

Madill 17, Coleman 10

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats kicked off the 2020 season on the road Monday and took care of business with a 17-10 win over Coleman.

Dez Kerley went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, while Abbey Tiernan added two hits and drove in three runs.

Peyton Arnold struck out two in two innings of work, while Maryn Mancini also tallied two strikeouts in three innings of relief.