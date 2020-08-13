Lady Horns notch doubleheader sweep of Madill

It didn’t take long for the Lone Grove High School softball team to tally a doubleheader sweep at Madill on Tuesday as the two squads played what amounted to one game in what should have been a pair of seven-inning contests.

The Lady Horns cruised to a 20-0 victory in five innings in the Game 1 and then tallied a 12-0 win in two frames during the nightcap.

Lone Grove connected on 20 hits in the opener, led by Chloe Yeatts, Emily Burns and Lilly Hacker with three hits apiece. The trio also combined to drive in five runs as the Lady Horns plated 10 runs in the first and five each in the second and third frames.

Emmy Guthrie had a solid outing in the circle with nine strikeouts and one walk and helped her own cause by finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs, highlighted by a three-run homer in the first.

Guthrie also pitched the nightcap and struck out four in a short two-inning appearance.

Noa Dodson led Lone Grove with two hits and three RBIs, while Jordan Ramsay added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

The Lady Horns (3-0) host Pauls Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Madill (1-2) travels to the Calera Tournament through Saturday.