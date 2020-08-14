Softball roundup: Plainview opens Tuttle Tournament with a pair of wins

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s safe to say Brooklyn Charnock is the ace for the Plainview High School softball team, as she tallied two shutouts Thursday to help propel the Lady Indians to a pair of victories at the Tuttle Tournament.

Plainview notched a 4-0 win over Tuttle in its opening game, followed by a 1-0 decision against Oologah later in the day.

Charnock’s combined pitching line was pretty impressive – four hits allowed, 13 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings of work.

However, it was more surprising to see that the Lady Indians put up less offense in the four-run game than they did in the 1-0 contest.

Plainview connected on only three hits against Tuttle, with the highlight being Charnock’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. Riley Lee also added an RBI double, but the Lady Indians used a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice to account for the other two runs.

Brooklyn Stricker and Izzy Norton each drove in a run, while Lexi Hackney added a base hit to round out the top performers.

Hackney continued her success at the plate in the second game against Oologa by hitting an RBI double in the third inning to plate the lone run.

Taryn Martin, Brinkley Campbell, Charnock and Lee each added a hit.

Plainview continues action at the Tuttle Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Sulphur 15, McAlester 1

At the Byng Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs broke out the bats Thursday with an eight-run second inning that sparked them to a 15-1 win in four innings.

Ally Dixon, Shallen Mershon and Harley Beesley each finished with two hits and three RBIs to lead the offense, while Meredith Jones, Paisley Runyan and Carlee Cole added two base knocks apiece.

Kinlee Duck rounded out the top performers with a triple as Sulphur outhit its opponent by a 14-2 margin.

Owen West picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Lady Bulldogs are back in action Friday and Saturday at the Byng Tourney.

Coalgate 4, Madill 0

At Calera Tournament, the Lady Wildcats dropped a pair of losses Thursday with a 4-0 setback to Coalgate and a 14-1 decision to Atoka 14.

Madill can get back on track Friday as it plays day two of three at the Calera Tourney.