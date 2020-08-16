Softball roundup: Beard tosses no-hitter as Dickson shuts out Ardmore

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A no-hitter is special no matter how many innings it is. Shelby Beard can agree to that after the sophomore helped the Dickson High School softball team notch a 13-0 shutout of Ardmore.

Beard struck out four batters and walked one in four innings of work.

Lacie Winchester was the hero offensively with two hits and five RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam in the third inning.

Emily Nogueria connected on three doubles, while Taelynn Holbrook added three hits and two RBIs. Makenna Day and Graci Idleman also tallied two hits as the Lady Comets racked up 14 base knocks and 11 RBIs.

Dickson picked up a win the day before as well, with a 4-2 decision at Kingston.

Beard had another quality outing as she allowed two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort. Beard also helped her own cause with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

The frame ended up being a critical one for the Lady Comets as Nogueria later laced a two-run double to give Dickson a 4-0 advantage.

Alyssa Warren and Winchester rounded out the top performers with two hits apiece.

Ardmore (0-3) travels to Sante Fe South at 5 p.m. Monday, while Dickson (4-0) is back in action on the road against Plainview at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lone Grove 9, Davis 0

At Davis, the Lady Horns easily cruised to a victory Friday as they scored a run in every frame of a 9-0 decision at Davis in five innings.

Emmy Guthrie was impressive in the circle as she tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Malea McMurtrey and Lexi Meadows connected on two hits apiece, while Chloe Yeatts added a two-run home run.

Lone Grove (4-0) returns to the field at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Blanchard, while Davis (5-1) hosts Sulphur (4-1) at 5 p.m. Monday.

Newcastle 2, Plainview 0

At Tuttle Tournament, the Lady Indians suffered their first setback of 2020 as they lost 2-0 to Newcastle on Saturday morning.

Plainview couldn’t find much success at the plate as it mustered just one hit. And it came from starting pitcher Brooklyn Charnock. She also had a decent outing with one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work.

The Lady Indians fared much better with two shutouts Friday, a 10-0 win over Cache and a 14-0 victory over Perry.

Charnock picked up the win in the circle after allowing one hit with six strikeouts. Riley Lee, Brooklyn Stricker, Izzy Norton and Kate Brown accounted for the offense with two hits apiece.

Lee and Stricker each drove in three runs, while Charnock hit a two-run double.

Plainview used a seven-run second inning against Perry to cruise victory. Lee, Lexi Hackney and Dalia Daniels had three hits apiece and combined for 10 RBIs.

The Lady Indians outhit their opponent by a 15-4 margin.

Plainview (6-1) travels to Bridge Creek at 5 p.m. Monday.

Latta 7, Sulphur 0

At Byng Tournament, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t find a spark at the plate Saturday as they tallied just two hits in a 7-0 setback to Latta.

Sulphur found better success Friday with a 7-3 win over Seminole and an 11-3 victory against Byng.

Shallen Mershon led the Lady Bulldogs against Seminole as she hit for the cycle – connecting on a single, double, triple and home run along with four RBIs.

Kinee Duck and Meredith Jones finished with two hits apiece as the Lady Bulldogs racked up 12 hits.

Owen West picked up the win after allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with one strikeout.

Meanwhile against Byng, Sulphur’s offense came to play as Mershon, West, Ally Dixon and Paisley Runyan each connected on three hits.

Mershon also had three RBIs, while West and Harley Beesley drove in two runs apiece.

Beesley picked up the win after allowing two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-1) travel to Davis (5-1) at 5 p.m. Monday.

Madill 4, Colbert 3

At Calera Tournament, the Lady Wildcats took down Colbert with a late rally Thursday as they scored three times in the sixth for a 4-3 victory.

Abbey Tiernan went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Emilie Johnson added a hit and Maryn Mancini drove in two runs.

Mancini picked up the win after allowing three earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk in six innings of work.

Madill, meanwhile, split a pair of games Friday with a 5-4 win over Bennington and a 12-0 loss to Caddo.

Tiernan led the Lady Wildcats against Bennington as she connected on three hits and drove in a run.

Madill (3-6) hosts Chickasha in a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Ringling 4, Wilson 0

At Tishomingo Tournament, the Lady Devils used a three-run third inning Saturday to take down Wilson 4-0.

Sydney Southward led Ringling with two hits and two RBIs, while Kelsi Lester and Meghan Roberts each finished with a hit.

Roberts also excelled in the circle by allowing just two hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Ringling (3-3) later dropped a 3-0 loss to Tishomingo on Saturday. The Lady Devils host Marietta at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Davis 5, Marlow 0

At Davis, the Lady Wolves bounced back from their first loss to shutout Marlow on Friday.

Kourtney Randell was on her game as she tossed a one-hitter with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work.

Paige Miller and Kourtney Randell each connected on two hits, while Lexi Ryan hit a two-run double.

Davis (5-1) hosts Sulphur at 5 p.m. Monday.

Lawton 7, Healdton 6

At Norman, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t complete the rally as they scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth only to lose by a run in a 7-6 decision to Lawton.

Healdton trailed 7-0 entering the bottom of the fifth and mounted a serious comeback that came up short.

However, most of the runs were scored via errors as the Lady Bulldogs finished the game with only two hits. Brynli Tucker led the offense with a two-run triple, while Ramsey Webb added a base knock.

Healdton sent four different pitchers out to the circle in the loss.

The Lady Bulldogs (1-3) travel to Frederick at 4:30 p.m. Monday.