Softball roundup: Lady Tigers claw their way to a pair of wins

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The bats came alive at the right time for the Ardmore High School softball team Monday as it notched back-to-back blowouts over Santa Fe South. The Lady Tigers cruised to a 12-1 win in Game 1, followed by a 14-3 victory in the nightcap.

Ardmore racked up 13 base hits in Game 1, led by Shakira Smith’s 3-for-4 afternoon, which was highlighted by a triple.

Daliyah Quiroz added two hits and drove in three runs, while Angelina Bruner and Brooklyn Coronado each tallied two base knocks and two RBIs.

Honeyzti Jefferson finished with a pair of hits to round out the top performers.

Savannah Marris pitched a gem with six strikeouts and two walks.

Meanwhile in the nightcap, Ardmore jumped out to a 6-2 advantage and never looked back in another convincing victory.

Jacy Johnson led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance and four RBIs. Smith added two hits and drove in two runs, while Avery Lowe finished with two base knocks and a run batted in.

Johnson picked up the win in the circle after striking out five in five innings of work.

Healdton 20, Frederick 12

At Frederick, it was a performance to remember for Ciera Patty on Monday as she hit a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs in the Lady Bulldogs’ 20-12 win over Frederick.

Patty wasn’t the only one to find success at the plate though, as Addie Wolf went 3-for-5 with a run batted in. Ramsey Webb, Brynli Tucker and Darrean Bray each added two hits.

Lizzy Wolf picked up the win in the circle after striking out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Wilson 11, Ryan 1

At Wilson, the Lady Eagles flew to their fourth win of the year Monday with an 11-1 decision over Ryan.

McKinzee Gunter finished a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored, while Maci Gunter hit a triple and Austyn Gray added a double.

Kendall Sloan and Kendra Wright rounded out the top performers as they each scored two runs.

Ally Powell struck out seven in three innings of work, while Jadyn Brown allowed one run and struck out two in an inning of relief.

Bridge Creek 4, Plainview 3

At Bridge Creek, the Lady Indians experienced what no team wants to – a 4-3 walk-off loss on the road Monday against Bridge Creek.

Plainview knotted the score 3-3 in the top of the seventh, only to have Bridge Creek double home the game-winning run with one out.

Taryn Martin and Brooklyn Charnock led the Lady Indians with two hits apiece, while Riley Lee added a double.

Charnock struck out six and walked two in the loss.

Chickasha 16, Madill 2

At Chickasha, the third inning proved costly for the Lady Wildcats as they allowed eight runs Monday during a 16-2 setback to Chickasha.

Dez Kerley led Madill’s offense with a two-run double, while Maeghan Polster, Maryn Mancini and Cheyenne Lansdale each added a hit.