Softball: Lady Bulldogs use late rally to take down Davis

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DAVIS – As the old saying goes, it’s not how you start, but how you finish. The Sulphur High School softball team proved that Monday by using a late rally to defeat Davis 13-4.

“That’s why you play seven innings – hopefully you get more and more opportunities (as the game goes along),” said Sulphur head coach Heath Gilbert. “We made it hurt a little bit with the last at-bats. It’s crucial in district play to get a lot of runs. At that point (early in the seventh), I was looking to win 5-4, but to get that many runs is unbelievable. They truly believed in each other, never gave up and just kept fighting and having fun.”

The Lady Bulldogs entered the top of the seventh trailing by one run, but it wasn’t long before they turned that deficit into a sizable advantage. Sulphur had nine straight batters reach base until the first out was recorded and led 10-4 at that point.

Add another three insurance runs and Davis was in a tough spot entering the bottom half of the frame.

The Lady Wolves still tried to mount a comeback, but they were unsuccessful.

“There’s no doubt that it was a tough (seventh) inning,” said Davis head coach Tylor Lampkin said. “(Sulphur) started hitting the ball a little bit – put a little pressure on us and we just couldn’t make the plays behind them.”

Not only did the Lady Bulldogs start hitting the ball, but they also capitalized on a number of miscues by their opponent. That hurt Davis’ Kourtney Randell the most as she had thrown a quality outing until errors started piling up, forcing her to leave the game in the seventh.

“(Randell) pitched her guts out,” Lampkin said. “I think we ended up having about seven to 10 errors. I don’t know the exact number, but we had quite a few errors behind her. When you have a kid who goes out and pitches her guts out like that and can’t finish the ball game, that’s the rough part.”

Davis’ final error tally was eight, with six of those coming in the final inning.

The mistakes did help Sulphur, but they weren’t the only deciding factor in the game, as Lady Bulldogs starter Harley Beesley threw a gem in the circle.

She allowed two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.

“(Beesley) has been throwing for four years,” Gilbert said. “She is an unbelievable pitcher, but sometimes she’s known for having a little rough first inning. But she always bounces back. And she did a heck of a job today.”

Sulphur’s Meredith Jones also did a heck of a job at the plate with a 3-for-5 performance, highlighted by a pair of doubles and an RBI single.

Kinee Duck added three hits, including a double, while Shallen Mershon connected on a three-run homer.

Gracie Eggleston led the way for Davis with two hits, while Charlee Donaho added a two-run double and Lexi Ryan also doubled.

“The one good thing about it is when this game is played that it’s always fun and it’s always exciting,” Lampkin said. “You have to give kudos to (Sulphur). They started hitting the ball when they needed to and put the runs up on the board. They did what they were supposed to do, and we just didn’t finish the ball game. So that’s kudos to them. They did a good job."