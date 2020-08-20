Charnock's one-hitter propels Plainview past Dickson

The Dickson and Plainview high school softball teams are separated by just 13 miles, which creates a rivalry in itself. But these two schools have a lot more in common than what appears on the surface – the head coaches are cousins.

“It’s a pretty neat story that (Lady Comets head coach Kristin Williams and I) got to play against each other (when we were younger) and now ultimately we get to coach against each other,” said Lady Indians head coach Kenna Hunter. “Our kids know how important it is to me and their kids know how important it is to her to get this one. Each year it seems like you never really know what’s going to happen.”

This time around it was Plainview who gave Hunter bragging rights Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Dickson in four innings, but Williams knows it’s all in good fun.

“We’re close enough that we talk smack and whatever happens happens, and we get over it,” Williams said. “We support each other. As much as we say we’re rivals, we’re each other’s biggest supporters.”

There is a chance the Lady Comets can get revenge later this season in tournament play, but for now it was all about the Lady Indians in this one. Their bats came alive with a seven-run second inning and it proved to be plenty for a victory.

“We lost a heartbreaker (Monday) and we didn’t hit the ball at the right times – we had a lot of hits, but we just didn’t have timely hitting,” Hunter said. “I felt like today we came out and had the hits when we needed them. We bunted and we did all of the fundamental softball things that you can do.”

And Plainview also received a great outing from Brooklyn Charnock as the freshman allowed only one hit while striking out four Lady Comets.

“That’ll be (Charnock's) third or fourth one-hitter and we’re eight games in,” Hunter said. “She’s going to continue to get better and continue to have that confidence about her. I’m very, very proud of how she showed up and worked. She has put us in some really good situations to win a lot of ball games.”

Riley Grant led the Lady Indians at the plate with three hits and also drove in a run, while Lexi Hackney added a pair of RBIs.

Meanwhile, Dickson’s Makenna Day tallied her team’s lone hit.

“Our energy was low and that’s really all it was,” Williams said. “We’re a team that feeds off of our energy and we had low energy the whole day. We’re better than we how played today.”

The Lady Comets (4-1) look to bounce back starting Thursday at the Murray County Bash, while Plainview (6-2) hosts Tishomingo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sulphur 15, Lexington 0

At Sulphur, Amera Garner pulled off one of the most sought-after accomplishments Tuesday as she tossed a perfect game along with 10 strikeouts in a 15-0 win over Lexington.

The Lady Bulldogs backed up Garner behind the plate by exploding for 18 hits, led by Meredith Jones and Kinlee Duck with three hits and an RBI apiece.

Owen West drove in five runs, while Ally Dixon, Codi Reid and Paisley Runyan each added two RBIs.

Sulphur (6-1) hosts the Murray County Bash through Saturday.

Ardmore 10, Wilson 7

At Wilson, the Lady Tigers roared their way to a third straight victory Tuesday by using a five-run fifth inning in a 10-7 decision over Wilson.

Ardmore's bats were on fire as five different athletes connected for doubles. Avery Lowe led the way with two doubles and two RBIs, while Shakira Smith, Angelina Bruner, Savannah Marris and Jacy Johnson each connected on an extra base hit.

Honeyzti Jefferson rounded out the top performers with two base knocks.

Johnson was stellar in a relief appearance, allowing no earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in four innings.

Ardmore (3-3) hosts Lawton IKE at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Wilson is at the Maysville Tournament through Saturday.

Lone Grove 9, Blanchard 0

At Lone Grove, Emmy Guthrie was unstoppable Tuesday as she struck out 14 and allowed just three hits to propel the Lady Horns to a 9-0 shutout of Blanchard.

Guthrie also helped her own cause by finishing with two hits and two RBIs. Malea McMurtrey added two base knocks, while Chloe Yeatts hit a two-run double and Noa Dodson homered.

Up next for Lone Grove (5-0) is a trip to the Stillwater Festival through Saturday.

Ringling 10, Marietta 0

At Ringling, it was a good day for Meghan Roberts as she tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts Tuesday to help the Lady Devils notch a 10-0 shutout of Marietta.

Roberts was also instrumental at the plate with a pair of base hits. Sydney Southward led the way though with three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI.

Bri Wright added a two-run double, while Jessi Lester finished with a pair of hits and drove in a run.

Healdton 9, Dibble 5

At Dibble, Brynli Tucker found her groove at the plate Tuesday as she went 3-for-4 with five RBIs in the Lady Bulldogs’ 9-5 win over Dibble.

Tucker was just a home run shy of the cycle as she singled, doubled and tripled in the game.

Macey Howell added three hits of her own, while Darrean Bray drove in two runs.

Healdton (3-3) is idle until it hosts Wynnewood at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Byng 14, Madill 2

At Byng, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Wildcats as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader. Madill fell 14-2 in Game 1 and then lost 21-3 in the nightcap.

Emilie Johnson led the offense in the opener with three hits, including a double. Peyton Arnold drove in two runs in the nightcap.

The Lady Wildcats (3-9) travel to Turner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.