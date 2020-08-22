Softball roundup: Guthrie's perfect game leads Lone Grove past Red Oak

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Lone Grove High School softball team couldn’t have asked for a better outing from Emmy Guthrie. The senior tossed a perfect game with 15 strikeouts Saturday to help propel the Lady Horns to an 8-0 shutout of Red Oak in five innings at the Stillwater Festival in Tuttle.

Malea McMurtrey led the way with three hits, while Logan Ketchum added two base knocks, including a double, and two RBIs. Chloe Yeatts rounded out the top performers with a three-run double.

Lone Grove also picked up a 3-1 victory over Silo on Friday as Noa Dodson connected on three hits and Mattie Roj added a pair of hits. Both also drove in a run.

Guthrie had another stellar outing with 10 strikeouts and just one walk in six innings of work.

The Lady Horns (7-0) are back in action at 5 p.m. Monday when they host Chickasha.

Sulphur 4, Cache 0

At the Murray County Bash, the Lady Bulldogs picked up their third win of the weekend Saturday by shutting out Cache 4-0.

Owen West tossed a two-hitter with two strikeouts and two walks and also helped her own cause with a pair of hits.

Shallen Mershon led the offense with a two-run homer and a double, while Ally Dixon and Amera Garner each drove in a run.

Earlier in the day Sulphur racked up nine hits in a 10-1 victory over Davis. Mershon was once again hot at the plate with a triple and a home run along with five RBIs.

Dixon added three hits, including a double, and Harley Beesley connected on a two-run homer.

Garner was victorious in the circle after striking out five and walking two.

Sulphur went 1-1 in Thursday action, beating Norman 5-4 and falling to Tecumseh 3-2.

The Lady Bulldogs (9-2) travel to Community Christian School in Norman for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Monday.

Wilson 6, Maysville 2

At the Maysville Tournament, the Lady Eagles won a pair of games Saturday with a 6-2 decision over Maysville and a 2-1 thriller over Bray.

Kinzee Gunter led the way against Maysville with a perfect 3-for-3 performance and drove in a run. Kalyn Forsythe added two hits and two RBIs, while Austyn Gray and Kendall Sloan finished with two base knocks apiece.

Earlier in the day, Gunter gave Wilson the win over Bray when she stole home while no one was covering the plate after a play in the field.

Gunter finished 2-for-3, while Forsythe added a double and Jadyn Brown drove in a run. Ally Powell struck out four and allowed one run in seven innings of work.

The Lady Eagles finished 1-1 in Friday action, shutting out Mill Creek 14-0 and losing to Maud 5-4 due to time limit.

Powell tossed a no-hitter against Mill Creek along with eight strikeouts and helped her own cause with two hits and four RBIs.

Kendra Wright added three hits and three RBIs, while Sloan notched two base knocks, including a double, and drove in three runs.

Aliyah Fielding rounded out the top performers with two hits.

Wilson makes the short trip to Ringling at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Plainview 4, Kingston 0

At Plainview, the Lady Indians used a three-run fourth inning Friday to cruise to a 4-0 win over Kingston.

Riley Lee and Brooklyn Charnock each tallied two hits and drove in a run, while Samara Morgan added a base knock and an RBI.

Charnock allowed just two hits in the circle, while striking out six and walking three in a complete-game effort.

Plainview couldn’t find the same success Thursday as it was held without a hit in a 5-0 setback to Tishomingo.

The Lady Indians (8-3) are on the road against Byng at 5 p.m. Monday.

Davis 5, Norman 3

At the Murray County Bash, the Lady Wolves used a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday to knock off Norman 5-3.

Logan Pruitt led Davis with two hits and three RBIs, while Gracie Eggleston also had two base knocks and drove in a run and Paige Miller added an RBI.

Kourtney Randell picked up the win in the circle after allowing two earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Lady Wolves picked up a 4-2 win over Cache earlier in the day led by Miller’s two hits and an RBI. Davis wasn’t as fortunate in its first game of the day as it fell 3-2 to Purcell.

Up next for the Lady Wolves (7-3) is a trip to Lexington at 5 p.m. Monday.

Ringling 8, Empire 6

At Ringling, the Lady Devils were in a back-and-forth battle Thursday, but held off Empire 8-6.

Ringling trailed 6-4 after four innings, but scored four unanswered runs for the victory.

Bri Wright led the way with two hits, while Meghan Roberts, Kelsi Lester, Sydney Southward, Jordan Furr and Hadon Wade each drove in a run.

The Lady Devils host Wilson at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Eisenhower 14, Ardmore 5

At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers had their three-game winning streak snapped Thursday at the hands of Eisenhower in a 14-5 setback.

Shakira Smith and Daliyah Quiroz led Ardmore with three hits apiece, while Avery Lowe hit two doubles and drove in two runs.

The Lady Tigers couldn’t jump out to a fast start as they trailed 6-0 before tallying a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t get any closer.

Up next for Ardmore (3-4) is a home contest against Lawton MAC at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Tecumseh 9, Dickson 0

At Dickson, the Lady Comets couldn’t find their bats Thursday as they finished with just two hits in a 9-0 loss to Tecumseh.

Shelby Beard and Graci Idleman accounted for the two base knocks.

Dickson (4-2) looks to bounce back with a trip to Lindsay at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner 7, Madill 5

At Turner, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t complete the rally Thursday as a four-run sixth inning wasn’t enough in a 7-5 loss to Turner.

Maryn Mancini went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Jaeda Townsend connected on a two-run triple and Peyton Arnold drove in a run.

Peyton Arnold struck out three and walked one in six innings of work.

Madill travels to Marietta at 4:30 p.m. Monday.