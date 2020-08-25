Softball roundup: Lady Tigers rally in extra innings to beat MacArthur

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

As the old saying goes, ‘It’s better late, than never.’

The Ardmore High School softball team lived up to that motto Monday as it rallied in extra innings to defeat MacArthur 12-11.

The Lady Tigers trailed 11-6 entering the bottom of the sixth, but scored six unanswered runs to stun the Lady Highlanders.

Avery Lowe was the hero of the game as her RBI single scored Madilynn Molina for the game-winning run with two outs.

Lowe finished the day a perfect 6-for-6 with two RBIs, while Jacy Johnson added four hits and drove in two runs. Shakira Smith also connected on four base knocks and Daliyah Quiroz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ardmore outslugged MacArthur by a 23-12 margin to back up Johnson, who picked up the win in the circle after allowing three earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Plainview 9, Byng 1

At Byng, the Lady Indians scored three runs in two back-to-back innings Monday and that was plenty to knock off Byng 9-1.

Riley Lee led Plainview with three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Lexi Hackney finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Brooklyn Charnock went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Brooklyn Stricker also added a pair of hits.

Charnock tossed a gem in the circle, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work. Riley Grant allowed just one hit and struck out two in an inning of relief.

Ringling 8, Wilson 0

At Ringling, it was a performance to remember for Meghan Roberts, as she tossed a perfect game Monday with nine strikeouts in the Lady Devils’ 8-0 shutout of Wilson.

Sydney Southward led the way offensively with three hits and three RBIs, while Jessi Lester also had three hits and drove in a run.

Jordan Furr rounded out the top performers with two hits and two RBIs.

Sulphur 13, Community Christian School 0

AT CSC, Owen West excelled in the circle Monday with a one-hitter to help lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 13-0 shutout of Community Christian School in three innings.

West also struck out three and walked none, while adding a double at the plate. The top half of Sulphur’s lineup did the most damage, as Kinlee Duck, Ally Dixon, Meredith Jones and Shallen Mershon combined for seven hits and 11 RBIs.

The Lady Bulldogs also won decisively in the nightcap of the doubleheader with a 12-0 decision in another three-inning affair.

West finished with two hits and two RBIs, while tossing a no-hitter with two strikeouts in the circle. Mershon finished with two hits, while Paisley Runyan and Dixon each drove in two runs.

Davis 12, Lexington 1

At Lexington, Kourtney Randell was on fire Monday as she struck out 10 batters in the Lady Wolves’ 12-1 win over Lexington.

Randall yielded no earned runs on two hits and walked just two. She also drove in a pair of runs to help her own cause.

Jacie Lanoy led Davis with a 3-for-4 performance along with three RBIs, while Charlee Donaho drove in a pair of runs.

Madill 17, Marietta 3

At Marietta, it may have took some time but the Lady Wildcats found their groove at the right time Monday to cruise past Marietta 17-3.

Madill led 4-0 after four innings, but tacked on five runs in the fifth and eight more in the seventh for the blowout victory.

Peyton Arnold went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Ximena Gomez also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Jaeda Townsend added two hits and three RBIs, followed by Abby Tiernan with three base knocks and two RBIs and Maeghan Polster with two hits and two RBIs.

Maryn Mancini picked up the win after allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.

Healdton 17, Wynnewood 2

At Healdton, the Lady Bulldogs pounced on their opponent Monday with a seven-run fourth inning to propel them to a 17-2 victory over Wynnewood.

Macey Howell led the way with three hits and five RBIs, while Lizzy Wolf added three hits and three RBIs and Brynli Tucker finished with three hits and drove in a run.

Ciera Patty had a pair of hits and drove in two runs and Addie Wolf went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Darrean Bray connected on a two-run double to round out the top performers.

Lizzy Wolf struck out five and allowed one run in three innings, while Ramsey Webb tallied three strikeouts in two innings of relief.