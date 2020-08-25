Ketchum’s 5-RBI day powers Lone Grove past Chickasha

Beau Bearden

The Lone Grove High School softball team was already well on its way to a victory Tuesday, but Logan Ketchum put the icing on the cake with a 3-run homer and finished with five RBIs in the Lady Horns’ 15-0 win over Chickasha in five innings at LGHS.

“It felt really good when I hit it,” Ketchum said of the homer. “I was just excited to see my teammates when I got back home – score more runs.”

But she saw another familiar face before completing her home run trot – Lone Grove head coach Jimmy Miller. The junior cracked a smile as she gave him a high five and then darted towards home.

“I’m proud for Logan to be able to hit a home run right there,” Miller said. “It was a big hit for her and just a great game for all of us.”

It was Ketchum’s first homer of the season and gave the Lady Horns a commanding 13-0 advantage. The homer may have been the highlight of the game, but Lone Grove used a lot of small ball to take down the Fighting Chicks.

“We play a lot of the short game – we have a lot of speed and we try to put a lot of pressure on people,” Miller said. “They’re either going to give us the bunt, the short game or they’re going to let us drive it through (a gap in the infield). Basically, try to take what they give us. They allowed us to bunt the ball a little bit and put some pressure on them. We did really good at it today.”

Ketchum led the way with three base knocks, while Emily Burns added two, including a double, and drove in three runs. Jordan Ramsay finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Malea McMurtrey and Lexi Meadows each notched two hits and drove in a run.

Meanwhile in the circle, Emmy Guthrie tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts just days after throwing a perfect game.

“Emmy always does really well,” Miller said. “It makes it really nice with her defense because we’re not having to create 21 outs a game. We’re just having to make a few plays. She did a really good job. We’re really, really blessed to have a pitcher like that.”

The Lady Horns (8-0) are on the road against Byng at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m very, very proud of this bunch,” Miller said. “They’re fun to coach. I see a lot of talent, great kids. It’s fun for me to be around them and get to coach them.”