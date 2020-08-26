Softball roundup: Beard's stellar day leads Lady Comets past Lindsay

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Dickson High School softball team was firing on all cylinders Tuesday as the offense was clicking and the defense made the necessary plays in a 4-0 win over district foe Lindsay.

Shelby Beard was not only stellar in the circle by tossing a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts, but the sophomore also helped her own cause with two hits, highlighted by a two-run double in the first inning.

Emily Nogueria finished with two hits, including a triple, while and Makenna Day went 2-for-4. Kourtney Clark and Graci Idleman each drove in a run to round out the top performers.

The Lady Comets (6-4) host Marietta at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lone Grove 8, Byng 2

At Byng, Logan Ketchum kept it rolling at the plate Tuesday with a perfect 4-for-4 performance and drove in three runs to help lead the Lady Horns to an 18-2 blowout of Byng.

Lexi Meadows finished with three hits and two RBIs, followed by Malea McMurtrey with three hits and an RBI and Chloe Yeatts with two hits and two RBIs.

Emmy Guthrie had a dominant outing in the circle, striking out 13 and walking just one in six innings of work. The senior also helped her own cause by driving in two runs.

Lone Grove (9-0) stays on the road with a trip to Comanche at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Sulphur 11, Kingston 3

At Kingston, the Lady Bulldogs scored early and often Tuesday and easily overwhelmed Kingston for an 11-3 win in five innings.

Sulphur started fast with five runs in the second and six more in the third. The Lady Bulldogs exploded for 13 hits, led by Kinlee Duck and Meredith Jones, who both went a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in two runs apiece.

Shallen Mershon added a double and a triple and finished with three RBIs, while Harley Beesley finished with a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Amera Garner picked up the win after striking out six and walking just two in five innings.

Sulphur (12-3) welcomes Little Axe to town at 5 p.m. Thursday for a doubleheader.

Chickasha 6, Plainview 0

At Chickasha, it was a tough Tuesday for the Lady Indians as they mustered just three hits in a 6-0 setback to Chickasha.

Riley Lee, Taryn Martin and Brinkley Campbell accounted for Plainview’s base knocks.

Brooklyn Charnock was saddled with the loss after allowing three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings of work. Riley Grant struck out one in 1/3 inning of relief.

The Lady Indians (9-4) host Bridge Creek at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Walters 4, Healdton 2

At Walters, the Lady Bulldogs trailed by just one early on, but a pair of late runs doomed them in a 4-2 setback.

Ramsey Webb led the offense with three hits, while Darrean Bray finished with a pair of hits and Bella Spellman drove in a run.

Healdton (4-4) hosts Am-Po at 5 p.m. Thursday.