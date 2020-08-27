Miscues cost Lady Tigers in loss to Duncan

Beau Bearden

Sometimes a bad start can be too much to overcome despite how much you try to bounce back. The Ardmore High School softball team knows that after early mistakes proved to be too much in a 9-1 loss to Duncan at AHS.

“We have to learn to be consistent and focused on defense,” said Lady Tigers head coach Lee Mays. “If we can clean up some of those errors early, we’re going to give our pitchers a chance. We’re starting to close the gap as far as with our competition. We’re narrowing the margin. We’re starting to see some confidence and we’re hoping that we can keep moving in a good direction during the second half of the season.”

However, Ardmore is already showing a few glimmers of hope. Avery Lowe was one of them as she not only finished with two hits at the plate, but she also made a number of great plays at shortstop.

“Avery Lowe is our blue chipper,” Mays said. “She’s going to the next level and she’s starting to play like it. We expect a whole lot out of her. We expect her to be our bell cow and she is – she’s stepping up and being a good leader.”

Another bright spot, Angelina Bruner, entered the game late and tallied a double and a triple to spark the offense. Mays said she was proud of the senior and expects more good things from her this season.

Meanwhile, Shakira Smith notched the Lady Tigers' lone RBI on a ground out in the fifth inning. Savannah Marris and Jacy Johnson rounded out the top performers with a base hit apiece.

Ardmore (4-5) stays close to home this weekend at the Plainview Tournament, which kicks off Friday.

“Some local teams are going to be there and some good competition,” Mays said. “We have two days to grind and practice. I told the girls that’s important – ‘If we want to see any fruit, we’re going to have to plant seeds in practice.’ We’re going to have to continue to grow in practice because if that culture is going to change, it’s going to happen in practice. Then if it happens in practice, it’s going to carry over and we’re going to see results.”