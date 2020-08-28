Lady Comets rally late to beat Marietta in 5 innings

Beau Bearden

DICKSON – For almost four innings it didn’t look as if either team was going to score Thursday, but that quickly changed as the Dickson High School softball team found its offense. The Lady Comets connected on six hits and scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Marietta 10-0.

“Hitting is contagious,” said Dickson head coach Kristin Williams. “They stayed focused, had their energy up and we knew the hits were going to happen and they finally did. It happened at the right time.”

Kourtney Clark started it off for Dickson with a double and the Lady Comets continued to lace base knock after base knock. And it was Clark stealing home on a wild pitch to score the game-ending run.

“It’s just heartbreaking to give it up in the end,” said Lady Indians head coach Sara Gore. “But we have those innings. We’re battling, we’re getting there. We’re battling injuries and the COVID situation. We’re going to get there.”

Dickson also had to battle, but it was because of a sluggish start to the game. However, that didn’t matter once the Lady Comets found their bats.

Shelby Beard and Graci Idelman led the way as they each notched two hits and drove in a run.

Clark added two RBIs for Dickson, while Taelynn Holbrook and Emily Nogueria each drove in a run.

Beard was also instrumental as the sophomore tossed a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks to give the Lady Comets a perfect 5-0 mark in district action.

“We did have a couple of non-district games that we’ve lost, and we’ve tried to learn from them,” Williams said. “I think they’ve done that and really showed up in district. And that’s where it matters.”

Dickson and Marietta are back in action Friday at the Plainview Tournament.