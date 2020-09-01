Lady Comets use late push to remain unbeaten in district

Beau Bearden

DICKSON – Before taking the field for its first game of 2020, the Dickson High School softball team set a goal – win a district championship.

That's never guaranteed in any sport, but the Lady Comets took another step in the right direction Monday by beating Kingston 4-3 for their fifth straight victory in district action.

“We just take it game by game,” said Dickson senior Lacie Winchester. “We learned last year that we can’t take anything for granted. This is the best we’ve done so far in district play, so I’m really excited (with) this being my senior season. We have five seniors. We’re kind of older this year, which we never really had. We have a lot of kids who have played (softball) for a long time and they’re ready to get out here and play.”

Winchester and the Lady Comets may have been ready, but they didn’t soar out of the gate early on. Dickson either trailed or was tied with Kingston for most of the game, but found late motivation to get the win.

“Our energy at the start of the game wasn’t the best like we always are,” said Lady Comets junior Taelynn Holbrook. “But as soon as we started hitting, we started getting our energy back. That’s how we win games. We feed off of each other’s energy. I think that definitely let us win, besides bats and defense. And Shelby (Beard) – she is an amazing pitcher, being a sophomore.”

Holbrook can take some credit, too, as her base hit in the bottom of the sixth helped Dickson stay alive and take a lead it never surrendered.

Graci Idleman started the rally by reaching on an error and then Holbrook stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter.

“I was nervous because coach (Kristin Williams) was like, ‘Alright Tae, come on, let’s go and hit,’” Holbrook said. “Gracie (Idleman) got on base, which was good. And then I just had to do my job, that’s about it.”

Holbrook did just that, lacing a single to put runners on the corners with one out. The Lady Comets didn’t waste the opportunity as they later scored a pair of runs on an error that proved to be enough for victory.

“The girls push when other teams make mistakes,” Williams said. “We try to limit our mistakes so other teams can't do the same to us. Defense wins us games.”

Beard also played an instrumental part in the victory by striking out three in a complete-game effort.

Winchester led Dickson at the plate with a pair of doubles and drove in a run, while Alyssa Warren and Kourtney Clark each added a base knock.

The Lady Comets are back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to Comanche.