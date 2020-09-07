Softball roundup: Lady Tigers rally for win over Altus

Beau Bearden

For The Ardmoreite

Sometimes a squad finds extra motivation when its back is up against the wall and there’s no choice but to turn things around.

The Ardmore High School softball team proved that it can handle that pressure Saturday as it used a five-run inning to take the nightcap of a doubleheader by a score of 7-4 over Altus after losing by the exact same score in Game 1.

In the nightcap, the Lady Tigers trailed 3-2 entering the top of the fourth and could have easily faced the same deficit after putting themselves in a tough spot with two outs.

However, that wasn’t the case.

Angelina Bruner entered as a pinch hitter for Ardmore and connected on an RBI single to knot the game 3-3. The Lady Tigers weren’t done yet though, as Madilynn Molina later scored on a passed ball and Brooklyn Coronado hit a two-run single to push the advantage to 7-3.

Coronado finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Honeyzti Jefferson and Jacy Johnson added two hits apiece.

Johnson also picked up the win in the circle after allowing three earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort.

Ardmore travels to Lawton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Lone Grove 6, Howe 0

At Tushka Tourney, the Lady Horns had little issue Saturday in picking up their third win in four games in a 6-0 shutout of Howe. Lone Grove also beat Comanche 9-1 on Friday and knocked off Dale 2-1 later in the day.

The Lady Horns scored three runs in the second and another three in the third against Howe and that was plenty to get the victory.

Logan Kethcum led Lone Grove’s offense with a perfect 3-for-3 performance, highlighted by a double, triple and RBI. Emmy Guthrie added two hits, while Malea McMurtrey, Chloe Yeatts, Jordan Ramsay, Noa Dodson, Mattie Roj and Emily Burns each finished with a hit.

Burns picked up the win in the circle after tossing a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

The Lady Horns host Tuttle at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Plainview 13, Ardmore 10

At Plainview, the Lady Indians scored early and often Friday as they used a nine-run first inning to take down the Lady Tigers.

Dalia Daniels led the way with two hits and an RBI, while Taryn Martin and Lexi Hackney each drove in two runs.

Brooklyn Charnock picked up the win after allowing just four hits in three innings of work.

Plainview hosts Byng at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Ringling 10, Wilson 0

At Wilson, the Lady Devils held the Lady Eagles in check Thursday as they cruised to a 10-0 shutout.

Meghan Roberts led Ringling with three hits and three RBIs, while also tossing a two-hitter in the circle with 14 strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort.

Brooke Fuston added three hits and an RBI, while Sydney Southward went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs and Bri Wright added two hits and an RBI. Jordan Furr and Sarah Southward each added a pair of base knocks.

Wilson travels to Ryan at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, while the Lady Devils make the trip to Sterling Shootout on Thursday.