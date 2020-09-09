Lady Indians strike late for win over Byng

Beau Bearden

PLAINVIEW – Sometimes the final score doesn’t show just how close the game really was once the final out is made.

That was the case Tuesday as the Plainview High School softball team tallied only six hits, but capitalized at the right moments for a 7-5 district victory over Byng.

“A win is a win and somehow we found a way,” said Lady Indians head coach Kenna Hunter.. “I didn’t feel like we were really crisp or sharp in the circle and we definitely weren’t defensively. … But I felt like our kids kept battling and they kept finding ways to score runs. And (Byng) made some mistakes defensively, too, so we took advantage of that. But a win is a win, no matter how pretty it was. And it’s a district win, so that’s a pretty big one for us.”

Brooklyn Charnock was the lone Plainview athlete to tally more than one hit as the freshman went 2-for-4, highlighted by an RBI double in the first.

However, the Lady Indians won the game by scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Plainview could have walked away with nothing to show for it after loading the bases, but scratched across a pair of runs on a Byng error.

Lady Indians freshman Izzy Norton then stepped up with an RBI single that gave her team a 6-3 lead it would never surrender.

“The blooper helped move runners, but it wasn’t the best hit,” Norton said of the base knock.

Brinkley Campbell added an RBI double, while Riley Grant and Taryn Martin each finished with a base knock. The six hits didn't quite live up to what the offense put up in the previous meeting when Plainview tallied 14 base knocks.

“Byng wanted it just as much as we did and maybe more,” Hunter said. “We went to their place and beat them 9-2 a while back. I think they were wanting a little bit of revenge – their kids came out and they hit the ball really well, they challenged us at the plate and I thought they did good.”

Meanwhile, Charnock got the start in the circle and tossed three innings before re-entering the game to get the final two outs.

Grant struck out three in 3 1/3 innings of relief, but was taken out of the game with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth.

“I just felt like I needed to make that switch,” Hunter said. “I believe they were at the top of their order and they had some good hitters coming up. We just needed to switch something up – change up timing and change the movement of the ball.”

It all worked out though, as Byng couldn’t force another half inning by only scratching across two runs to end the game.

Plainview travels to Healdton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.