Lady Horns tally doubleheader sweep of Bridge Creek

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Lone Grove High School softball team’s bats came alive Tuesday with a combined 34 hits during a doubleheader sweep of Bridge Creek. The Lady Horns won the opener 19-0 and cruised to a 15-0 victory in the nightcap.

Logan Ketchum was on fire as the junior finished 5-for-8 with seven RBIs, highlighted by a two-run homer and a two-run triple in Game 1.

But it wasn’t all her in the opener, as Emmy Guthrie not only struck out six in three innings of relief, but she also helped her own cause with a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate.

Chloe Yeatts added a homer and drove in four runs, while Malea McMurtrey, Jordan Ramsay, Noa Dodson and Mattie Roj each finished with two base knocks.

Emma Wilson started the game in the circle and struck out three in two innings of work.

It was more of the same in the nightcap, as Ketchum led the way with three hits, followed by Yeatts with two hits, including another homer, and four RBIs.

Dodson went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs, while Lexi Meadows, Guthrie, Ramsay and Roj finished with two hits apiece.

It was the same 1-2 punch in the circle as Guthrie struck out five in four innings and Wilson finished off Bridge Creek with two punch outs in an inning of relief.

Lone Grove hosts Tuttle at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Sulphur 5, Davis 2

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead Tuesday and never let off the gas pedal in a 5-2 win over the Lady Wolves.

Sulphur led 2-0 after one frame and never trailed the rest of the way despite Davis scoring a run in the second and another in the sixth.

Kinlee Duck led the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Owen West went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Shallen Mershon added two base knocks and an RBI and starting pitcher Amera Garner struck out eight in a complete-game effort.

Davis’ Paige Miller went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Kourtney Randell, Alexis Barnes and Logan Pruitt each notched a base knock.

The Lady Wolves travel to the Silo Tourney on Thursday, while Sulphur is also in action with a trip to Riverside for a 5 p.m. doubleheader.

Eisenhower 8, Ardmore 4

At Eisenhower, the Lady Tigers were in the game late as the score was knotted 4-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, but Eisenhower rallied for four runs to deal Ardmore an 8-4 loss.

Angelina Bruner led the offense with two hits and drove in a run, while Shakira Smith, Honeyzti Jefferson and Bree Coronado each finished with a base knock.

The Lady Tigers are idle until Friday when they open play at the Bethany Tourney.

Wilson 20, Ryan 5

At Ryan, the Lady Eagles soared out of the gates Tuesday and never stopped in a 20-5 win over Ryan.

Kendra Wright led the way with four hits and four RBIs, highlighted by a homer and a double. Maci Gunter also finished with four base knocks, including a double, and drove in four runs.

Austyn Gray added three hits and two RBIs, while Jadyn Brown went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Aliyah Fielding had two base knocks and two RBIs, followed by Kalyn Forsythe and Leah Cumpton with two hits and an RBI apiece.

Kendall Sloan added a hit and drove in a run, while Ally Powell struck out three in five innings of work.

Wilson in on the road against Thackerville at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

Healdton 3, Frederick 2

At Healdton, the Lady Bulldogs won it in dramatic fashion Tuesday thanks to Derrean Bray’s walk-off RBI single for a 3-2 victory over Frederick.

It was Bray’s lone hit of the night as Healdton tallied just six base knocks. Macey Howell, Brynli Tucker, Kristen Jones, Lizzy Wolf and Bella Spellman finished with the other hits.

Wolf picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in a complete-game effort.