Lady Comets hold off Empire in high-scoring affair

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

DICKSON – It’s not very often that the Dickson High School softball team or any other squad would sit idle for more than a week during a jam-packed regular season.

However, COVID-19 has affected sports all over the country and the Lady Comets know that firsthand after shaking off some rust Monday in a 16-11 win over Empire.

“Oklahoma softball is go, go, go and this year COVID’s kind of put a damper on not just our season, but several people’s season,” said Dickson head coach Kirstin Williams. “We’re not the only one battling it. We just have to power through.”

The Lady Comets last played on Friday, Sept. 4 when they dropped 2-0 setback at Comanche. Dickson quickly put the lack of offense in the rearview mirror Monday with an 11-run second inning, only to see the opposition mount a comeback to make things interesting.

“I felt like we got comfortable and (Empire is) a gritty team,” Williams said. “They had some fight in them.”

Williams was right as the Lady Comets looked well in control with a 12-1 advantage entering the third inning. Dickson put on a show in the bottom half of the second as 15 batters stepped up to the plate and six of those notched a base hit.

Lacie Winchester was an instrumental part of the inning as her two-run double helped get the offense rolling. Emily Nogueria followed with an RBI single, while Alyssa Warren and Kayden Barton also each drove in a run on a base hit.

However, the 11-run lead disappeared after Empire scored six unanswered in the third and fourth innings. The Lady Comets did answer back though, pushing the advantage to 16-7 after five frames.

Dickson looked to be in control once again, but Empire scratched across four runs in the sixth before the Lady Comets ended the game with a 1-2-3 seventh.

Winchester nearly hit for the cycle as the senior finished with two singles, a double and a triple along with two RBIs.

But it wasn’t all her, as Dickson racked up 19 base knocks and spread it throughout the lineup.

“Overall, other than those innings we didn’t answer back, I thought we’re doing well No. 1-9 right now,” Williams said. “We’re just going to keep rolling.”

The Lady Comets get that chance at 5 p.m. Tuesday when they make the trek to Marlow.