Softball roundup: Lady Tigers claw to a hard-fought win over Ada

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It was a back-and-forth battle early, but the Ardmore High School softball team scored just enough Tuesday for a 7-6 victory over Ada.

The game was knotted 5-5 after three innings before the Lady Tigers scored two runs in the fourth for a two-run lead. Ardmore only allowed Ada to score once down the stretch for its second straight win.

Avery Lowe led the offense with a perfect 4-for-4 performance, highlighted by a double and two RBIs. Shakira Smith added two hits, while Savannah Marris, Brooklyn Coronado and Madilynn Molina each drove in a run. Jacy Johnson connected on an RBI triple to round out the top performers.

Marris picked up the win in the circle after striking out five in a complete-game effort.

The Lady Tigers are back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 on the road against Thackerville.

Dickson 4, Marlow 3

At Marlow, the Lady Comets nearly saw a four-run lead disappear Tuesday, but held on for a 4-3 win over Marlow.

Lacie Winchester led Dickson with two hits, including a solo homer, and two RBIs, while Shelby Beard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kayden Barton also finished with two base knocks. Graci Idleman drove in a run and Jaci Jones hit a double.

Beard allowed one earned run on eight hits with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Dickson welcomes Wilson to town at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Wilson 7, Mill Creek 3

At Wilson, the Lady Eagles made sure seniors Maci Gunter, Kendra Wright, Aliyah Fielding, Austyn Gray, Jadyn Brown and Jill Armstrong were sent out with a bang Tuesday by cruising past Mill Creek 7-3.

Wright finished with a hit and drove in a run, while Brown hit a triple and also struck out three in two innings of work.

Ally Powell got the win after allowing just one hit and striking out 12 in five innings.

Wilson makes the trek to Dickson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Ringling 11, Waurika 1

At Waurika, the Lady Devils wasted little time Tuesday with a five-run first inning and never looked back for an 11-1 win in five innings over Waurika.

Kelsi Lester paced the offense with a perfect 3-for-3 performance and drove in two runs. Hadon Wade also finished with three hits and two RBIs. Meghan Roberts added two base knocks and an RBI, while Jordan Furr and Sarah Southward each tallied two hits.

Bri Wright drove in two runs and Sydney Southward added an RBI.

Roberts picked up the win in the circle after tossing a four-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks.

Ringling is back home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 when it hosts Velma.

Blanchard 13, Madill 0

At Madill, the Lady Wildcats couldn’t find their groove Tuesday as they mustered just three hits in a 13-0 setback to Blanchard.

Emilie Johnson, Abbey Tiernan and Jaeda Townsend each tallied a base knock with Johnson notching a double.

Madill welcomes Bridge Creek to town at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Washington 8, Sulphur 0

At Sulphur, the Lady Bulldogs allowed six runs in the fourth and couldn’t find their offense Tuesday in an 8-0 loss to Washington.

Kinlee Duck, Shallen Mershon and Harley Beesley each tallied a hit.

The Lady Bulldogs make the trip to Pauls Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 17.

Kingston 11, Marietta 0

At Marietta, the Lady Indians allowed their opponent to score in every inning Tuesday in an 11-0 loss to Kingston.