Roundup: Marris' 6 RBI day propels Lady Tigers past El Reno

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

It’s not often a squad loses when the top four hitters account for 12 hits and eight RBIs. The Ardmore High School softball team proved that Monday as it won a slugfest over El Reno 16-13.

Lady Tigers No. 4 hitter Savannah Marris found her groove at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance, highlighted by two homers, a double and six RBIs. However, the three hitters before her - Shakira Smith, Avery Lowe and Angelina Bruner – were also instrumental with a combined nine hits and two RBIs.

But Ardmore also had another hitter step up, as Jacy Johnson went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. She also struck out five in a complete-game effort in the circle.

Honeyzti Jefferson and Brooklyn Coronado each finished with a pair of hits to round out the top performers.

El Reno jumped out to an early 4-1 advantage after two innings, but Ardmore answered back with a five-run third inning to take the lead.

The two teams were scoreless in the fourth before combining for a whopping 19 runs in the final three frames. The Lady Tigers plated seven runs in the sixth and it proved to be the difference-maker as El Reno scored five in their half of the frame.

Davis 6, Byng 4

At Byng, It took a late rally, but the Lady Wolves found thieir spark Monday to knock off Byng 6-4.

Davis racked up 15 hits against Byng, but managed just two runs until plating four in the seventh inning for the victory.

Kourtney Randell was the hero of the game as her two-run single in the seventh accounted for the game-winning runs. She also picked up the win in the circle after striking out five and walking one in a complete-game effort.

Gracie Eggleston was also instrumental for Davis with three hits and an RBI, while Lexi Ryan finished with three base knocks.

Mykala Dodds added a pair of hits, including a double, while Ayanna Miller and Logan Pruitt tallied two hits.

Blanchard 8, Plainview 4

At Blanchard, an early deficit proved costly for the Lady Indians Monday as they couldn’t rally past Blanchard in an 8-4 setback.

Plainview trailed 6-2 after three innings, but a pair of runs in the sixth weren’t enough to pick up the win.

Brooklyn Charnock did her best to keep the Lady Indians in the game as she accounted for two of their four total hits, including a two-run home run. Charnock also threw three innings in the circle with five strikeouts and one walk.

Taryn Martin doubled, while Dalia Daniels added a base knock to round out the top perfomers.

Healdton 7, Stratford 0

At Stratford, the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a doubleheader sweep of Stratford on Monday by winning the opener 7-0 and taking the nightcap 11-8.

In Game 1, Healdton scored six of its runs in the final three innings to get the victory. The Lady Bulldogs outhit their opponent by a 12-4 margin.

Ramsey Webb drove the offense with a perfect 4-for-4 performance, highlighted by two RBIs. Ciera Patty finished with two hits and drove in two runs, while Macey Howell also had two base knocks.

Lizzy Wolve allowed no runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work.

It was more of the same in the nightcap, except Stratford put up more of a fight by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Healdton responded with two runs in the third, five more in the fourth and put the game on ice with four runs in the sixth.

Kristen Jones led the offense with a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in four runs, while Derrean Bray went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Brynli Tucker, Hannah Hoggard and Webb added two hits apiece.

Tucker picked up the win in the circle after tossing five innings of relief.

Wilson 9, Waurika 1

At Wilson, the Lady Eagles picked up their 10th win of the season Monday with the help of their offense in a 9-1 decision over Waurika.

Kendra Wright drove in three runs on one swing of the bat, while Kalyn Forsythe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kendall Sloan and Austyn Gray each had two hits and drove in a run.

Maci Hunter went a perfect 3-for-3 and Leah Cumpton added two hits, including a double.

Ally Powell struck out three in the circle and allowed one run on three hits.

Ringling 3, Geronimo 0

At Geronimo, the Lady Devils made their fans nervous Monday as they held a one-run lead until the seventh inning in 3-0 win over Geronimo.

Ringling scored its first run in the fifth, but then didn’t scratch across another until scoring two in the top of the seventh.

Meghan Roberts led the Lady Devils’ offense with two hits, highlighted by a double and two RBIs. She also struck out six and walked three in a complete game-shutout.

Brooke Fuston added two base knocks, while Jessi Lester drove in a run.