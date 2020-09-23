Lady Wildcats hold off Marietta for 8-7 win

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

The Madill High School softball team looked to be in the driver’s seat with a four-run lead Monday, but Marietta rallied to force extra innings. The Lady Wildcats never let their opponent take the lead though, holding off the Lady Indians for an 8-7 victory.

Ximena Gomez was the hero as she scored the game-winning run from third when a ball got past Marietta’s catcher.

Gomez finished with three hits, while Jaeda Townsend also had three base knocks, including a triple.

Dez Kerley went 3-for-4, highlighted by a double and an RBI, while Peyton Arnold added two hits and two RBIs. Emilie Johnson drove in a run to round out the top performers.

Meanwhile, Tarah Riggs led Marietta with four hits and the trio of Kiara Salazar, Haven Matthews and Kaylie Douglass combined for nine hits and an RBI.

Brandy Palomino, DJ Perez and Yaslin Sanchez rounded out the top performers with two base knocks each.

Lone Grove 10, Plainview 0

At Lone Grove, Emmy Guthrie had no problem Monday as the senior tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk in a 10-0 shutout of Plainview in five innings.

Chloe Yeatts led the Lady Horns’ offense with a three-run homer, while Mattie Roj added three hits and three RBIs. Lexi Meadows went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs, while Malea McMurtrey, Jordan Ramsay and Noa Dodson each also finished with two hits.

Lone Grove racked up 14 base knocks and all but one Lady Horn tallied a hit.

Sulphur 9, Roff 2

At Roff, the Lady Bulldogs took their time Monday as they scored four runs in the seventh inning to cruise past Roff 9-2.

Shallen Mershon led Sulphur with three hits, including two doubles, and also drove in three runs, while Paisley Runyan added two hits and three RBIs.

Harley Beesley and Owen West each tallied a pair of base knocks and Codi Reid connected on a two-run double. Kinlee Duck rounded out the top performers with an RBI double.

Amera Garner picked up the win for the Lady Bulldogs after tossing a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and seven walks.

Ringling 12, Bray-Doyle 3

At Bray, the Lady Devils had little issue Monday as they beat Bray-Doyle 12-3 and then took down Union City 12-0 later in the day.

Ringling outhit Bray by a 14-8 margin, led by Jessi Lester and Sydney Southward. The duo combined for five hits and four RBIs to propel the Lady Devils to victory.

Lester also struck out six and walked none in six innings in the circle.

Meghan Roberts went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, while Kelsi Lester and Jordan Furr each finished with two RBIs.

It was a similar story against Union City, but Roberts stole the show with nine strikeouts in the circle along with two hits and three RBIs at the plate.

Furr and Bri Wright were also instrumental with a combined six hits and five RBIs. Lester added two hits and an RBI, while Brooke Fuston, Hadon Wade and Sarah Southward each drove in a run.

Dibble 5, Healdton 3

At Healdton, the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t hold onto an early lead Monday as they allowed three runs in the fifth during a 5-3 setback to Dibble.

Healdton jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after two frames, but mustered just one run the rest of the way in the loss.

Macey Howell and Kristen Jones paced the offense with two hits and an RBI apiece.

Turner 8, Wilson 1

At Turner, the Lady Eagles fell into an early hole Monday and couldn’t fly out of it during an 8-1 setback.

Kalyn Forsythe led Wilson two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Austyn Gray and Karleigh Ficklin each tallied a base knock.