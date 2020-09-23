Nogueria homers, but Lady Comets fall short to Davis

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

A squad usually isn’t victorious when it walks 17 batters and hits another five for 22 free bases. The Dickson High School softball team experienced that difficult situation Tuesday and it proved costly in a 26-11 loss to Davis.

The Lady Comets didn’t wave the white flag though, as they rallied from an 8-0 deficit in the first inning before doing the same thing again in the next frame. Dickson trailed 13-6 heading to the bottom of the second, but scored five runs to inch within 13-11.

That was as close as the Lady Comets could get though.

The Lady Wolves tacked on six runs in the fourth and another seven in the fifth for the win.

Emily Nogueria’s three-run homer in the third was the highlight for Dickson. Nogueria finished the day with two hits and five RBIs.

Graci Idleman went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Lady Comets, while Taelynn Holbrook and Kourtney Clark each drove in a run.

Charlee Donaho led Davis’ attack with two hits, including a double, and five RBIs. Paige Miller, Kourtney Randell and Alexis Barnes combined for six hits and eight RBIs, while Logan Pruitt added a three-run triple.

Ayanna Miller drove in a run to round the top performers for the Lady Wolves.

Davis is back in action Thursday at the Bi-District Tournament, while Dickson opens its Bi-District Tourney on Friday.