Yeatts homers twice as Lady Horns gallop past Blanchard

The Lone Grove High School softball team didn’t find its spark until the third inning, but once it did, it was plenty Tuesday for a 9-1 win over Blanchard.

The Lady Horns scored once in the first inning and then tacked on a combined eight runs in the third, fourth and fifth frames for the decisive victory.

Chloe Yeatts led the offense with a pair of two-run homers and finished the game 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Noa Dodson added a three-run homer, while Malea McMurtrey tallied three base knocks.

Logan Ketchum, Jordan Ramsay and Mattie Roj each added a pair of hits as Lone Grove outhit Blanchard by a 16-2 margin.

Emmy Guthrie picked up the win after tossing a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work.

The Lady Horns make the short trek to Plainview at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Dickson 12, Madill 3

At Dickson, the Lady Comets bounced back from a tough loss to Davis Tuesday by tallying a 12-3 victory over Madill.

Graci Idleman, Alyssa Warren and Makenna Day each drove in two runs, while Emily Nogueria added a double.

Jaci Jones allowed two earned runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Carl Albert 7, Ardmore 3

At Ardmore, the Lady Tigers couldn’t get much going offensively Tuesday as they dropped both ends of a doubleheader. Ardmore suffered a 7-3 setback to Carl Albert in the opener and fell 12-0 in the nightcap.

Angelina Bruner went 3-for-4 in the first game, while Honeyzti Jefferson added two hits and drove in a run. Savannah Marris and Daliyah Quiroz each drove in a run to round out the top performers.

The Lady Tigers travel to Duncan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Sulphur 11, Little Axe 1

At Little Axe, the Lady Bulldogs allowed a run in the first inning, but then never looked back Tuesday to sweep a doubleheader with Little Axe by scores of 11-1 and 13-1 and clinch the District 3A-3 championship.

Owen West led the way in the opener with a pair of hits and an RBI, while Codi Reid added a two-run double and Kinlee Duck also drove in two runs.

Harley Beesley finished with two base knocks and Shallen Mershon drove in a run.

West picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

The Lady Bulldogs didn’t waste any time in the nightcap, as they used a seven-run first frame to tally another five-inning victory.

Duck went 3-for-4 at the plate, highlighted by a triple, a double and three RBIs. Ally Dixon added a two-run homer, while Mershon and Beesley tallied two base knocks and two RBIs apiece. Paisley Runyan finished with two hits and an RBI.

Beesley struck out 11 and walked none to pick up the win in the circle.

Sulphur is back in action Thursday at the Bi-District Tournament.

Marietta 6, Thackerville 3

At Thackerville, the Lady Indians used an early charge Tuesday to hold off Thackerville for a 6-3 win.

Yaslin Sanchez led the offense with two hits and two RBIs, while Haven Matthews added a two-run triple and Tarah Riggs finished with a pair of base knocks and drove in a run.

Kaylie Douglass struck out six and walked two in a complete-game effort.

Wilson 8, Verden 0

At Elmore City, the Lady Eagles scored five runs in the fourth Tuesday to easily tally an 8-0 shutout of Wilson.

Karleigh Ficklin paced the offense with two hits, including a double, and four RBIs. Maci Gunter added a double and drove in a run, while Kendall Sloan also connected on a double and Kendra Wright went 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Ally Powell struck out seven and allowed two runs in five innings in the circle.

Wilson came up short earlier in the day during a 6-5 setback to Elmore. McKinzee Gunter hit a three-run double, while Aliyah Fielding and Wright each added a base knock.

The Lady Eagles (12-15) are back in action at the district tournament in Ringling. Wilson opens play against Empire at noon Thursday, Sept. 24.