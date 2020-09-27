Roundup: Blue Devils and Bulldogs win big; Healdton, Wilson and Fox struggle in setbacks

Beau Bearden

The Ringling High School football team put together another dominating performance Friday night with a 42-0 shutout of Stratford.

The Blue Devils scored 13 points in the first quarter, 22 more in the second and put the nail in the coffin with a touchdown in the fourth.

Coltin Fincher ran the ball eight times for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while the trio of River Miller, William Davis and Kanyon McGahey combined for three scores.

Brayden Johnson caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown to round out the top offensive performers.

Fincher and McGahey paced the defense with an interception apiece.

Up next for Ringling (3-0, 1-0 A District 4) is home contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 against Wynnewood.

Sulphur 63, Little Axe 0

At Sulphur, it was all over in the first half on Friday night as the Bulldogs cruised to a 63-0 victory over Little Axe.

Reese Ratchford was unstoppable through the air as he passed for 181 yards and four touchdowns. Brandon Lloyd hauled in three passes for 34 yards and two scores, while Logan Smith and Mace Mobly each finished with a touchdown reception.

Smith led the rushing attack with 66 yards and a score, while Eathin Kennedy added 64 yards and a touchdown. Daniel Amaya, Blake Stewart and Brayden Standifer each finished with a rushing score to round out the top performers.

Sulphur (2-2, 1-0 3A District 2) makes the short trek to Madill (2-2, 1-0 3A District 2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Empire 60, Wilson 14

At Empire, the Eagles didn’t fly out to a fast start and it proved costly Friday in a 60-14 setback on the road to Empire.

Collin Wharton led the Eagles with 163 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

Jake Shiralli was Warton’s favorite target as he caught four passes for 88 yards and a score, while Caylen Fulton finished with five receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Fulton also added 74 yards on the ground.

Michel Cain paced the defense with seven solo tackles and five assisted stops.

Wilson (2-3) is back on the field at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 against Velma-Alma.

Elmore City 42, Healdton 0

At Elmore City, the Bulldogs couldn’t find their bark Friday night as they suffered a 42-0 shutout at the hands of Elmore City-Pernell.

Healdton (1-3, 0-1 A District 4) returns to the field at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at home against Dibble (2-1, 1-0 A District 4)

Maysville 52, Fox 6

At Maysville, the Foxes were in an early hole Friday and could never dig themselves out in a 52-6 setback to Maysville.

Fox (2-2) looks to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 when Temple comes to town.