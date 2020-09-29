Roundup: Lady Comets, Lady Devils capture district titles

Beau Bearden

bbearden@gannett.com

Every squad starts the season with a goal of winning a district championship, but there’s no guarantee it can be captured at home.

Don’t tell that to the Dickson High School softball team though.

The Lady Comets made sure they won the District 4-3A title in front of their fans on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Comanche.

Dickson scored both of its runs in the first inning and played stellar defense down the stretch to hold off Comanche for the win.

Lacie Winchester hit a leadoff homer and later added a double, while Shelby Beard drove in what would be the game-winning run. Graci Idleman tallied two base knocks, including a double, and Emily Nogueria and Kayden Barton each finished with a base hit.

Beard picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings of work.

Dickson gets a bye in bi-district and hosts regionals Thursday through Saturday.

Ringling 11, Empire 1

At Ringling, the Lady Devils had home-field advantage for the district tournament Thursday and didn’t disappoint by winning all three games to clinch a district championship.

Ringling started the day with a 9-4 victory over Wilson, followed by a close 5-3 decision over Empire. But the third time was the charm as the Lady Devils cruised to an 11-1 win to capture the district title.

Sydney Southward led the offense with two hits and four RBIs, while Bri Wright added a pair of base knocks and drove in three. Jessi Lester went 3-for-4 and Meghan Roberts tripled to round out the top performers.

Roberts struck out five and walked two in five innings of work and Lester allowed one hit in an inning of relief.

Ringling travels to Caddo to open regionals at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 against Velma-Alma. With a win, the Lady Devils advance to face the winner of Caddo vs. Elmore City-Pernell at 6 p.m. Thursday.