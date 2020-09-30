Lady Indians cruise to win over Bridge Creek

Beau Bearden

The Plainview High School softball team only finished with eight hits Monday, but it was plenty for an 11-1 victory over Bridge Creek.

Lexi Hackney led the Lady Indians as she doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, while Logan Lee, Brooklyn Charnock and Riley Lee each finished with a base knock and an RBI.

Taryn Martin, Brooklyn Stricker, Riley Grant rounded out the top performers with a hit apiece.

Grant picked up the win in the circle after allowing one earned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

Plainview led 4-1 after two innings before exploding for six runs in the third to put the game out of reach. Bridge Creek didn’t do itself any favors though, committing eight errors that allowed the Lady Indians to capitalize.

Up next for Plainview is Bi-District starting Thursday.

Healdton 15, Colbert 2

At Colbert, the Lady Bulldogs used a five-run fourth inning and connected on 19 base knocks Monday to easily knock off Colbert 15-2.

Ramsey Webb led Healdton with a perfect 6-for-6 performance, highlighted by two RBIs. Kristen Jones added five hits and drove in three runs, while Derrean Bray went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Ciera Patty finished with two hits and Brynli Tucker also connected on two base knocks and drove in a run.

Lizzy Wolf struck out six in five innings of work, while Jones pitched two innings of relief.

Lone Grove 16, Chickasha 0

At Chickasha, the Lady Horns started off slow Monday before racking up nine runs in the fourth inning during a 16-0 shutout of Chickasha.

Jordan Ramsay was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, but Chloe Yeatts stole the show with a grand slam and also drove in another run on a double.

Yeatts finished the day with three hits and five RBIs, while Emmy Guthrie added two RBIs and also struck out five in three innings in the circle.

Malea McMurtrey finished with two base knocks and drove in a run and the group of Jordan Ramsay, Noa Dodson, Mattie Roj and Emily Burns each tallied an RBI.

Logan Ketchum and Lexi Meadows rounded out the top performers with two hits apiece.

Blanchard 2, Sulphur 0

At Blanchard, the Lady Bulldogs were in a defensive battle for four innings Monday before Blanchard scored in consecutive innings for a 2-0 victory.

Kinlee Duck paced the offense with three hits, while Meredith Jones added two base knocks and Harley Beesley connected on a double.